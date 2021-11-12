Agtech Shareholder Update

Newport Beach, California, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International Inc., (OTC Pink: AGGL) is a vertically integrated, technology powered CBD manufacturing and online marketing company offering its own range of GENUS™ CBD products through its advanced Virtual Retail Marketing System™, enabled by next generation BlockChain technology. (Name change to Galexxy Corporation pending)

“I am thrilled to provide an update on our significant progress towards our Q1- 2022 and to address the following question” says CEO, Ross Lyndon-James.

In such a competitive market, how will Agtech become successful and achieve increased shareholder value through exponential revenue growth going into 2022 for shareholders?

“We expect to succeed through Bold Innovation, Differentiation and Creative Marketing”

Through our recent corporate reorganization, Agtech is now a multi-faceted company offering science-based products and the latest patented, blockchain technologies to attract and serve a very large customer base. We are offering superior quality products coupled to an outstanding crypto customer rewards program.

In the last few months, we have acquired and are developing:

A Unique New Techno-Health Play for Market Domination

Inhouse product development and manufacturing capacity

New GENUS™ branded CBD based proprietary and blended products

Patented VRMS™ platform for installation in over 250,000 retail outlets

Free “Business in a Box” marketing App aimed at 2 million Genus brand advocates

Blockchain encrypted seed-to-sale operating platform for rapid and secure scaling

Blockchain JV for future digital currency trading

Blockchain solutions platform for Cannabis and Hemp businesses

Our latest development is a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire a 10% non-dilutable equity shareholding with attaching license rights and revenue participation in KRTL Biotech Inc., an international Psilocybin research and product development company.

Ross Lyndon-James stated that “Investors who got into the cannabis industry early are now looking to medicinal psychedelics as the next big untapped market”. According to Brightfield Group, “It is worth noting that by mid-2021 there were dozens of publicly traded pharmaceutical companies in development phases on psilocybin or psychedelic based products”.

In conclusion, Agtech is pleased to announce that an arrangement is being organized to include non-dilutive financing to fund Agtech’s aggressive marketing plan for accelerated growth.

For further information:

Agtech Global International Inc.

Ross Lyndon-James

E: ross@galexxy.com

M: (949) 456 3972

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

https://twitter.com/AgtechGlobal

https://www.aggl.net/

Attachment