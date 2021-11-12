The College for Creative Studies Receives Grant From the Margaret Dunning Foundation

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS) has received a $320k grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation to continue the Dunning Fellows program for four years. The yearly competition will select a cohort of fifteen high school students from around the country to CCS’s campus each summer to participate in an exclusive, advanced version of the Precollege Summer Experience program in Transportation Design that was created specifically for the Dunning Fellows.



“This competition allows CCS the opportunity to meet the best high school students from across the country, bring them to our incredible campus, and shows them why CCS is the best choice for them to succeed in the field of transportation design.” said CCS president, Don Tukski. “We are so grateful that the Margaret Dunning Foundation has continued their support, ensuring CCS and our industry partners access to the brightest and best.”



CCS shares Margaret Dunning Foundation’s desire to increase the number of high school students who pursue a future in car design. Through its partnerships with Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Nissan, CCS introduces the Dunning Fellows to industry professionals and helps prepare them to succeed in college and their careers.



This grant is a renewal of support from the Margaret Dunning Foundation, which started in 2018. Since then, a total of 56 students have been awarded. Twenty-three of those students have gone on to graduate high school and eleven of them are currently attending CCS working toward their undergraduate degrees in Transportation Design.







About the College for Creative Studies

Located in the heart of Detroit, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a world-class institution that educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees.



Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Art Practice, Communication Design, Craft and Material Studies, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Design, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the graduate program can major in Art Education, Color and Materials Design, Design for Climate Action, Motion Design,Transportation Design and User Experience Design.





About the Margaret Dunning Foundation

The Margaret Dunning Foundation was founded by Ms. Dunning in 1997. She was born in 1910 in Redford Township, Michigan, and moved with her mother to Plymouth, Michigan in the 1920s. During her lifetime, Ms. Dunning was a successful businesswoman, philanthropist, and civic booster. She was a major supporter of many Plymouth nonprofits, including the Plymouth District Library and the Plymouth Historical Society. In addition to her personal philanthropy, Ms. Dunning was a classic car enthusiast and was a regular participant in the Woodward Dream Cruise with her 1930 Packard 740 Roadster.



Ms. Dunning died in 2015 at the age of 104. Her estate provided additional funding for the Margaret Dunning Foundation, which continues to support her charitable interests and legacy. For more information: www.margaretdunningfdn.org.