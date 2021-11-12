SPAC Extends Its Deadline for Shareholders to Submit Their Request for Free SPAC Share Purchase Warrants

PARIS, Maine, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following numerous requests from its shareholders, the Board of Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital (formerly FPN) ("SPAC") has decided to postpone its original deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants at the latest on 24 Nov. 2021, which is the last day to buy shares to be taken into account for the share purchase warrant allocation.

The allocation will be calculated on a pro rata basis, for instance:

A Shareholder holding 100,000 shares will get 70,000 free share purchase warrants

A shareholder holding 150,000 shares will get 105,000 free share purchase warrants

Shareholders are invited to notify SPAC of their total ownership of shares by 24 Nov. 2021 by email and the shareholders must submit their certificate of ownership to SPAC by 26 Nov. 2021. Each shareholder will need to contact SPAC in writing at the following address contact@spacparis.biz.

