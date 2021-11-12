Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated Acquires Escue Wood Preserving, Inc.

ABBEVILLE, Ala., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, a leading producer of pressure-treated wood for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses, announced today that a subsidiary has acquired the assets of Escue Wood Preserving, Inc of Millwood, KY.

With the asset acquisition of Escue Wood Preserving, Great Southern Wood further strengthens the distribution coverage area for its YellaWood® brand pressure-treated pine, as well as other products, into markets that stretch from the Florida Keys to Texas to Canada, including all or parts of 28 states and the District of Columbia.

"This represents the combination of two leaders in the building products industry," said Jimmy Rane, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Great Southern Wood. "There are many similarities between our two companies. Our organizations have a combined 90+ years in the industry. We share the same values, work ethic, focus on product quality and a genuine passion for customer service. Plus, the addition of such a strong, experienced and dedicated team from Escue Wood Preserving to our organization bodes well for the future. Bottom line, this is a good fit for both organizations and the customers we serve."

Kevin Escue, owner of Escue Wood Preserving, said, "Great Southern Wood's systems, resources and ability to source products on an international scale will benefit Escue's customers for many years to come while providing its employees a similar customer-oriented culture. Our goal has always been to be a trusted resource to the customers we serve while being the kind of company people would be proud to work for. The entire Great Southern organization shares this same mindset which makes this an exciting move for us."

About Great Southern Wood. After getting its start with one small plant in 1970, today Great Southern Wood and its subsidiaries operate 37 distribution locations with a coverage area that covers all or parts of 28 states and the District of Columbia, as well as much of the Caribbean and Latin America, and part of the European Union, Mediterranean region and China. Full-service lumber treating plants are located in Abbeville, AL; Conyers, GA; Mobile, AL; Muscle Shoals, AL; Columbus, TX; Bushnell, FL; Jesup, GA; Buckner, MO; Glenwood, AR; Brookhaven, MS; Mansura, LA; Fombell, PA; Hagerstown, MD; and Rocky Mount, VA. The company has also diversified into logistics, distribution of alternative building products, remanufacturing operations, sawmill operations, and the restaurant business.

About Escue Wood Preserving. Family-owned since 1980, Escue Wood Preserving, Inc., began manufacturing pressure-treated lumber and serving the surrounding tri-state area. Today, the company's quality wood products are manufactured and distributed in seven states from one facility in Millwood, KY. The organization's core values - professional and responsive customer service, an extensive inventory selection of trusted products, and on-time delivery performance - have been keys to its success over the past 41 years.

