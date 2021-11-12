Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) will be Listed on LBank Exchange

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency in November 2021. LTNM will be available for trading with USDT pair, and demonstrates the growing appetite for additional digital currencies such as Bitcoin Latinum to begin trading worldwide.



Dr. Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming listing of LTNM onto LBank, by stating that "we are very excited adding LBank Exchange as we continue an exciting journey to revolutionising digital transactions. This is the tenth exchange we are announcing and we have already started trading in DigiFinex and Hotbit exchanges. In the coming months, we will be announcing other exchanges to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets across the world".

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As a revolutionary new Bitcoin blockchain-based token, LTNM focuses on disrupting high-growth industries like Media, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Cloud Computing.

Improving on Bitcoin's energy-usage concerns, LTNM utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus, which not only increases the TPS rate of the network but also significantly minimizes the fee. Besides, unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. Furthermore, users and businesses can unlock new revenue streams while lowering their transactional costs. The listing on Lbank exchange highlights the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 countries around the world.

