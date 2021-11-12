Arkhangelsk to Host Conference on Attracting Human Resources to the Arctic

Arkhangelsk, Russia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The conference on attracting human resources to the Arctic will take place in Arkhangelsk on Nov. 15-16, 2021, and will bring together officials, representatives of the business community, as well as experts from Russia and other member states of the Arctic Council. The conference will take place online at the Lomonosov Northern (Arctic) Federal University, as part of the plan of major events in connection with Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021–2023, operated by the Roscongress Foundation.



The central theme of the discussion will be government policies to attract human resources to work in the Arctic. Participants will discuss employment needs of the Arctic regions, forecasting future staffing needs, support programs for residents of the Arctic regions, retraining and employment programs for residents of the Arctic regions, the COVID-19 pandemic and attracting staff to the Arctic, and the impact of digitalization on employment in the Arctic regions.

Among other topics:

Staffing needs of investment projects in the Arctic, specialties in demand;

Peculiarities of "northern recruiting";

The Northern Sea Route - boundaries and opportunities;

Staffing needs of the social sphere in the Arctic;

The state of the education system for indigenous peoples and their educational needs;

Preparation of a new generation of Arctic researchers.

On the margins of the event, there will also be a meeting of the Council of the National Arctic Research and Education Consortium Association.