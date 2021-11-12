Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2021

Bermuda 12 November 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker: "AGAS") will on Thursday 25 November 2021 release its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website, www.avancegas.com.

Dial-in details for the conference call are:



+44 20 7192 8338 (UK and international), +1 646 741 3167 (United States) and +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quaote passcode 2757655. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.





For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel +47 22 00 48 29

randi.navdal@avancegas.com





ABOUT AVANCE GAS:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.