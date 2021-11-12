IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Returns as Official Media Sponsor of Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands, today announces that it will once again be collaborating with the Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) to provide coverage for the upcoming Q4 Virtual Summit, set to be held in an entirely digital format on Nov. 16-17, 2021.



The Investor Summit Group is known for hosting some of North America’s largest independent investor conferences, routinely bringing together some of the continent’s most exciting and influential micro and small-cap companies. Providing attendees with an invaluable opportunity to connect and hear from some of the most cutting-edge businesses, the Q4 Virtual Summit will feature close to 100 companies.

Moreover, presenters will be provided with the unique prospect of meeting and interacting with some of the world’s largest asset allocators within the space, with institutional investors set to comprise more than 60% of the attendees.

IBN has been re-engaged as an Official Media Sponsor to leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition of the summit before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies include wire-grade press releases via InvestorWire, highlighted mention on IBN’s primary events page, and articles written by IBN’s in-house writing team with distribution across a vast syndication network of downstream publishers such as Apple News and MarketWatch. Additionally, IBN will raise the visibility of the event with its social media accounts, which now have more than 2 million likes and followers collectively across various platforms.

“Our team is very excited about the upcoming Q4 Virtual Summit,” stated Fred Rockwell, CEO of Investor Summit Group. “IBN’s impressive news coverage, direct connections to an expansive investor audience and broad social media capabilities boost the exposure and value of the event for our presenters and attendees.”

“We are always pleased to work with the Investor Summit Group’s team as we help highlight some of the most attractive and promising companies within the micro and small-cap space,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of IBN. “This collaboration is a highlight for IBN.”

For additional details about the Investor Summit Group Conference, including registration, visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

About IBN

The IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer