Yellow Corporation Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Designation and NDTA Pathfinder Society Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has been awarded the Military Friendly® designation and also has received the National Defense Transportation Association Pathfinder Society Award and induction into the NDTA Foundation Society. The Company earned these awards in recognition of Yellow’s support for America’s military heroes and its focus on recruitment of veterans.



Yellow has been named a Military Friendly® employer for the Company’s work to create sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm and enduring partnerships that meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention and promotion of veterans and military employees. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 companies participated in the 19th annual survey.

At the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) meeting in October, NDTA presented the Pathfinder Society Award to Yellow for its support of the NDTA Foundation, whose mission is to support, conduct and assist programs of transportation education, science, research and development among private, industrial, educational and governmental agencies. A key priority of the Foundation is to ease the burden of a college education for the future leaders of our profession, and each year it awards scholarship money to high school or college students pursuing an education in logistics, transportation or passenger travel.

“Yellow is proud to support and honor America’s military veterans,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “We are humbled to receive any honor bestowed upon the Company in recognition of our work to recruit, develop and support veterans. Members of the United States Armed Forces are heroes, and—with their families—have made great sacrifices to preserve our great country and American freedom.”

This year, Yellow launched the Veteran Enrichment & Troop Support employee resource group (VETS ERG), whose mission is to cultivate enriching relationships within our organization focused on supporting military veterans, retirees and members of the Reserves and National Guard by establishing an inclusive community to recruit, develop and support them and their families throughout their careers at Yellow. The VETS ERG focuses on three goals: recruitment, development and support.

