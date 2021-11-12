Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Continues Expansion Strategy with Ninth Listing on AAX Exchange

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues its aggressive expansion strategy and will be listed on AAX, world's first digital asset exchange powered by LSEG Technology, at the middle of Nov 2021. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs, and demonstrates the growing appetite for additional digital currencies such as Bitcoin Latinum to begin trading worldwide.



"The strong demand for new digital currencies such as Bitcoin Latinum is clear. AAX is the perfect digital exchange partner as it is our nineth exchange to date and we have already started trading in DigiFinex and Hotbit exchanges. We will be announcing other exchanges to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets across the world," said Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation.

Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As a revolutionary new Bitcoin blockchain-based token, LTNM focuses on disrupting high-growth industries like Media, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Cloud Computing.

Improving on Bitcoin's energy-usage concerns, LTNM utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus, which not only increases the TPS rate of the network but also significantly minimizes the fee. Besides, unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. Furthermore, users and businesses can unlock new revenue streams while lowering their transactional costs. The listing on Hotbit highlights the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

AAX is pleased to add LTNM to our portfolio. As the ecosystem moves towards energy efficiency, next-generation assets like Bitcoin Latinum with its increased speed and low transaction fees are bound to grow exponentially within the industry as a method of digital transaction. AAX believes in Bitcoin Latinum's ability to deliver a simple, secure, and sustainable experience to the AAX's emerging market community.

