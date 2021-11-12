Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Thank You to All the Veterans and Their Families Who Have Served America

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional Products International wants to thank all the veterans, who have served their country honorably, and their families, who have made sacrifices to keep America great.

“Veterans Day is a special holiday because we remember all the current and past men and women who have kept America safe,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management company based in Boca Raton, FL. “From the Revolutionary War to the Civil War to the two World Wars, and every conflict since, veterans have fought, and, sadly, many have died to keep the homefront free.”

Veterans Day, which was originally known as Armistice Day, is observed annually on November 11 to honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day commemorations across the country were held Thursday to honor all of America’s veterans.

A World War II veteran, Raymond Weeks, the “Father of Veterans Day,” in 1945 first brought the concept of a national day to celebrate all veterans to then-Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who fully supported the idea. In 1954, Congress passed a bill establishing Veterans Day, which then-President Eisenhower signed into law.

“A veteran spearheaded the campaign to honor all veterans,” Gould said. “We are grateful to him and our past and present veterans who have served honorably in our military forces.

“Our country could have suffered tremendously if not for the brave men and women who fought to keep our democracy alive,” he added. “NPI thanks the veterans who have served, who are currently in our armed forces, and all future veterans. We appreciate and are grateful for your service and sacrifice. Thank you."

