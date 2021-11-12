BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of October 31, 2021

Neuilly-sur-Seine, FRANCE

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – November 12, 2021

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

DateNumber of shares(1)Number of voting rights
31/10/2021453,021,564Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,877,477

Number of exercisable voting rights: 621,731,279

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2021.
                

