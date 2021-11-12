Rollease Acmeda's Automate™ Motorized Roller Shades Selected as a 2021 CEE Integrated Home Competition Award Winner

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, announced today that it has won the CEE Integrated Home Competition Special Recognition for Innovation in Design and Engineering Award for its Automate Motorized Roller Shade interior product. Rollease Acmeda was the sole winner in the Connected Window Attachments product category in this year's competition. The award was announced Wednesday, November 10, during the AERC Virtual Fall Meeting.

The Integrated Home Competition is an annual event that is part of the full CEE Integrated Home Initiative strategy and commenced in 2002 as the Lighting for Tomorrow competition. The competition has been historically a lighting technology award but expanded in 2019 to include other products and technologies, including window attachments, and rebranded as the Integrated Home Competition.

The purpose of the Integrated Home Competition is to:

Provide the utility industry with insight into innovative connected product attributes and offerings coming to market.

Support the development of connected products that deliver energy-saving benefits and consumer amenities.

Reward leadership through the promotion of solutions that demonstrate interoperability, reliability, and simplicity.

Sponsors of the competition include The U.S. Department of Energy, CEE, AERC, ACEEE, Building Performance Institute, UL, and many of the largest utilities across the United States and Canada.

The winning Rollease Acmeda Motorized Roller Shade comprised of a complete interior shading solution including Automate motorization, Pulse 2 hub, solar panel, and remote controls, as well as AERC certified Balmoral fabric and easy to install Skyline hardware and mounting system.

"Rollease Acmeda is extremely proud to win this prestigious award and to be recognized as an innovative leader within our industry," noted Mike Schratz, VP of Sales & Marketing for Rollease Acmeda. "The energy savings potential when considering motorized roller shades is extensive. Our goal is to reduce HVAC and artificial lighting requirements in the winter by utilizing natural light in the home during the day and leveraging the fabric insulating properties at night to conserve heat. In the summer, our goal is to keep shades closed where practical to block natural light and keep cooling bills down."

Judges from the Integrated Home Competition were looking for systems that are both energy-efficient and future-proof. For the Rollease Acmeda Automate motorized roller shade, the judges noted that they were particularly impressed with the quiet motor, hidden battery, and solar option for an interior product and want to recognize these innovations. The judges also appreciated the interoperability with other smart home products and systems.

Rollease Acmeda has partnered with AERC and other industry providers to aid in the development of industry standards for window attachments as they relate to energy efficiency, working together to define product and labeling requirements and engaging with utility partners to consider the technology for energy efficiency rebate programs for consumers.

About Rollease Acmeda - Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics, for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company, visit rolleaseacmeda.com.

About CEE - CEE is an award-winning consortium of efficiency program administrators from the United States and Canada. Members work to unify program approaches across jurisdictions to increase the success of efficiency in markets. By joining forces at CEE, individual electric and gas efficiency programs are able to partner not only with each other, but also with other industries, trade associations, and government agencies. Working together, administrators leverage the effect of their ratepayer funding, exchange information on successful practices and, by doing so, achieve greater energy efficiency for the public good.

About AERC - The AERC is an independent, public interest, non-profit organization whose mission is to rate, label and certify the energy performance of window attachments such as blinds, shades, shutters, and storm windows. AERC is made up of a diverse set of stakeholders, which include product and component manufacturers, non-profit organizations, government bodies, testing labs and utility companies. Partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), AERC provides accurate and credible information about the energy performance of window attachments, which helps the public — including homeowners, architects and builders — make informed decisions when it comes to buying window attachment products. To learn more about AERC certification or the AERC Energy Improvement Program, visit www.aercenergyrating.org.

