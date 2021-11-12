Dogira Seeks to Redefine Blockchain Gaming

WATERFORD, Ireland, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Dogira began developing an ecosystem of Indie games on the Blockchain, featuring interoperable NFTs and a commitment to creating quality experiences.



As gaming continues to prove itself as a prime vehicle for new users to discover the blockchain, NFT technology has found a new use case. With NFTs becoming extremely popular during 2021, integrating them with gameplay to produce a truly unique experiences caught the eye of the Dogira team.

However, they do not intend to follow trends; they aim to become trendsetters. Many contemporary blockchain games tend to focus on the “blockchain” aspects of their innovations, while the actual “game” becomes an afterthought.

That is the opinion of Dogira’s Lead Developer, Eoghan Hayes, who thinks that blockchain game developers can do better—by leading a team of renowned industry professionals in rewriting the rules of blockchain gaming from the ground up:

Building a quality game first and integrating the blockchain last.

Hayes is no stranger to gaming and innovation. A former developer on the Dogecoin Team from 2013 to 2014, he is also the creator of the Steam-based game Split or Steal , an indie project that Hayes designed, developed, and shipped by himself.

Split or Steal is a reimagining of the “Prisoner’s Dilemma," where two randomly matched players are given two minutes to communicate before deciding to split or steal a potential reward from each other. Garnering over 150 thousand downloads on Steam, the title is a hallmark of indie gaming success stories.

Now, Hayes is growing his own game studio, Dogira Studios, to bring blockchain and NFT gaming to maturity.

In collaboration with Chainlink Labs , Hayes and his team are ready to bring their new studio to life. Planning to roll out its own blockchain gaming ecosystem on the Polygon network, their games are set to feature utility NFTs—a quickly emerging hallmark of blockchain gaming that could revolutionize the industry.

The team at Dogira plans to incorporate interoperability into their NFTs, making them portable from game to game, tradeable on the open market and permanently stored on the blockchain.

“This gives the NFTs both an intrinsic and extrinsic value,” according to Skyler Ramsey, Dogira Studios’ head of Community and Marketing. Players may spend days, or even weeks, cultivating rare items only to have them localized to one game—something NFT-empowered blockchain gaming could change.

Dogira launched its V2 token ($DOGIRA) in September 2021, now available on Polygon with a supply capped at 1,000,000,000. While games will launch exclusively on Polygon, Dogira also supports Polygon/Ethereum bridging to ensure ease of access and to enable swapping between both MATIC and ERC-20 versions of $DOGIRA, NFTs, and other ERC-20 tokens.

Dogira V2 will also include a staking farm on the Polygon Network, chosen for its eco-friendliness and low transaction fees, allowing traders to stake DOGIRA or DOGIRA/MATIC liquidity pairs.

If Dogira is successful in its goals, it could redefine the way other developers approach building blockchain games—setting off a chain reaction of innovation through their unique outlook and business strategy.

