WISeKey announced its IoT Picosatellites WISeSat-1 and WISeSat-2 are tested and ready to launch onboard of SpaceX Falcon 9 in January 2022

WISeKey will offer global secure IoT connectivity to its customers thanks to the launch of the first picosatellites of its constellation, WISeSat-1 and WISeSat-2

These satellites, with a mass less than 1 kg, have successfully passed all testing campaigns and will be launched early next year as part of the SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 vehicle

Geneva, Switzerland - November 12, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that it will start offering low-power secured IoT connectivity to companies and institutions through a constellation of picosatellites, designed and developed in partnership with FOSSA Systems, a leading aerospace company focused on developing picosatellites for IoT communications. This constellation deployment will commence in early 2022 with the launch of WISeSat-1 and WISeSat-2, the first of many satellites WISeKey plans to deploy in the following years in collaboration with FOSSA Systems.

The two picosatellites have successfully passed all Environmental Testing Campaigns and are soon to be on their way to Cape Canaveral (Florida, USA), where they will be launched with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 vehicle.

The WISeSat constellation collects and sends data from terrestrial sensors, increasing knowledge of the status of assets and offering essential information to improve processes and optimize production. These include predicting maintenance of equipment and machinery, creating smart homes with connected appliances, or improving critical communication between devices such as autonomous vehicles.

These communications between sensors, gateways, ground stations and satellites require trust. That is why, WISeSat uses VaultIC®, a complete cryptographic solution that uses algorithms ensuring all Certificate-based Authentication (PKI), Authorization, Encryption, and Integrity requirements.

“WISeKey intends to offer this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model. This technology would allow both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets and at the same time have the ability of covering large and unserved geographic areas such as maritime, deserts, mountains, at affordable prices,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

WISeKey and FOSSA Systems are also working in the development of secured nodes and gateways with VaultIC® microcontrollers, creating a full ecosystem of secure devices able to communicate with WISeSat using standardized communication modules.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens...). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contact :

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

About FOSSA Systems:

FOSSA Systems is a leading aerospace company that provides dedicated and secure IoT communications to companies and Defense networks, with assets in remote areas, through satellite platforms. Founded in 2020 by Julián Fernández, CEO, and Vicente González, CTO, with the aim of democratizing access to space, it combines technological miniaturization with mass production techniques, reducing the development cost of its platforms and, consequently, the cost of its connectivity.

In its objective of offering IoT communications globally, even in remote areas or with low or no mobile coverage at all, FOSSA Systems provides competitive connectivity solutions to companies in sectors such as agriculture, industrial, energy, infrastructure, communications or Defense and cybersecurity. This IoT connectivity allows monitor assets and control processes, enabling to make the best decisions to optimize results. For more information, visit www.fossa.systems