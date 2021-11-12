IUI Receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized IUI as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. IUI earned the gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"We applied to HIRE Vets to bring greater recognition and advancement of the hiring of veterans in the commercial sector," said IUI's President Herschel Chandler. "The values and experience veterans learned through military service are an invaluable asset to IUI's culture."

IUI joins 848 other companies from 49 states and the District of Columbia that have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About IUI - Information Unlimited, Inc.

IUI is a management consulting company that leverages our heritage in data and technology to enable breakthrough performance gains. Our team leverages a mix of education and experience to deliver innovative and practical solutions across an array of business domains with one thing in common - outstanding results. IUI leverages competencies in Data Science, Application Engineering, Systems Engineering, and Mission Support to implement a fact-based, integrated process that delivers quantifiable value.

IUI believes in serving the community. IUI is certified for its commitment to the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program. IUI maintains several service and security quality certifications including CMMI Level 3 and various ISO standards. For more information about IUI, visit www.IUI.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

Press Contact: press@iui.com

Related Images











Image 1: Information Unlimited Inc.





IUI Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment