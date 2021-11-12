DigiCorp Labs Chooses LCX for $25M Compliant Token Sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCorp Labs, the company behind the DigiMetaVerse DGMV token, has chosen LCX to conduct their token sale in a fully compliant manner. LCX acts as official Token Issuer, preparing all necessary legal aspects, registering the sale at the regulator and now facilitating the whole initial token offering at LCX's compliant Token Sale Manager.

LCX is the Token Issuer of DigiCorp Labs utility token and facilitates the DGMV token sale and initial coin offering (ICO). This includes the smart contract development and creation in LCX's role as Token Generator, investor identification in LCX's role as Trusted Technology (TT) Identity Service Providers, secure custody in LCX's role as TT Token Depositary and TT Key Depositary, and listing DGMV at LCX Exchange in LCX's role as TT Exchange Service Provider.

DigiCorp Labs and LCX signed a partnership agreement earlier this year to carry out the offering of the DGMV Token. "We could not imagine a better partner as LCX. Combining their powerful token sale platform with their legal advantages truly sets LCX apart from any other FinTech company in the market," says Jozua Vander Deijl, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder DigiCorp Labs.

LCX's token sale manager and comprehensive crypto compliance suite empowers DigiCorp Labs to manage the DGMV token sale in a compliant manner. LCX's advanced Crypto Compliance Suite comprises Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), and Blockchain Analytics (KYT) processes facilitate quick and automated investor onboarding for the private sale and public sale.

DigiMetaVerse is the secure and decentralized Metaverse, the inherently secure, people-centric, value creation-focused web of tomorrow. DigiCorp Labs has been established by the senior team of DigiByte Blockchain Technology, one of the worldwide leading blockchain infrastructure projects and crypto pioneers since 2014. DigiCorp Labs AG was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Liechtenstein.

About LCX: LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. LCX is a regulated fintech company that focuses on digital asset trading, compliant token offerings, and tokenization. LCX Exchange is a secure and regulated platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. Fire Salamander is a powerful DEX Aggregator developed by LCX. Tiamonds is a new NFT platform tokenizing real-world diamonds by LCX. LCX is pioneering a blockchain infrastructure bridging the gap between traditional monetary systems and the fast-moving crypto industry. LCX was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and branches in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland) and New Delhi (India).

