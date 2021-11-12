Florida Mortgage Company Opens up New Office in Stuart, FL

Warrenville, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Mortgage is happy to announce that they have recently opened their office in Stuart, Florida. The address for this location is 969 SE Federal Hwy #300, Stuart, FL 34994. This is in response to the doubling of home sales in some parts of Florida, with the state getting 950 new residents per day. This significant rise in home sales was reported by the New York Times based on an August 2021 report by Douglas Elliman and data from the summer 2020 Miami Report of the International Sales Group. For those who would like to know more about Compass Mortgage, they can check out the company Facebook page or their website.

The drastic increase in demand for homes for sale is pushing home prices up, which may result into home buyers having problems with finding financing. Furthermore, while rates are quite low at less than 3 percent, the rates could increase once the Fed begins easing off its pandemic-era policies.

Compass Mortgage has opened its new office in Stuart to help people who are flocking to Florida to find a new home. From the application to close, they are ready to guide home buyers in understanding and making informed choices along the way. Compass Mortgage stands out among the crowd because of their commitment to providing excellent customer service and developing long-lasting customer relationships.

There are a variety of reasons why home buyers would want to choose them for their financing needs. First off, people can trust Compass to handle the financing process with attention to detail and great care, to ensure a trouble-free and timely closing. They will always conduct their business in such a way that the best interests of their home buyer are their top priority. It is their mission to ensure that the level of service provided will always surpass customer expectations. Fourth, their goal is to serve as the financing provider for the client for life.

Compass Mortgage will always take a team approach to ensure excellent service for their clients. They have invested in both people and systems to make sure clients always get a prompt answer to their questions. Their team of professionals are experienced, well-trained, and assured to be always up to date on the latest developments regarding the industry. Seventh, they use the most advanced technology, with clients able to check the status of their application through the Compass website. Eighth, they offer extended services. Ninth, they help clients manage their home financing plan over time. And tenth, they have a great deal of control over the financing process, allowing them to provide a higher level of service to their clients.

Compass Mortgage is focused on providing residential financing services and is licensed in 17 states. Home financing is their only business, and they guarantee that they will be able to meet all the needs of home buyers in finding funding for the purchase of their new home. They offer a quicker process because they can perform the underwriting, preparation of the closing package, and the funding.

Those who want to learn more about the home financing services offered by Compass Mortgage can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

