Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Offers Modern Approach to Business Insurance via Protected Cell Captives

Carson City, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, wants to emphasize that they provide a modern approach to business insurance for today’s businesses through the use of protected cell captives. The purpose of a captive is to provide insurance or reinsurance coverage for the risks of the entity or entities to which it belongs. Only a small percentage if any of the captive’s risk exposure is for offering insurance or reinsurance to other parties. Talisman Casualty is a protected cell captive insurance company that is domiciled in Nevada that offers specialty insurance through the provision of protected cells to underwriters who have established books of business and want a regulated vehicle for transferring risk and offer their services to alternative risk finance and reinsurance markets.

A spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, “We offer custom-tailored claims management through the use of state-of-the-art technology. And we also employ different claims management providers to allow efficient claims processing for each of our cell programs. The efficiencies that technology can bring to the claims process can be streamlined within the cell giving participants a high level of service. Also, the use of local adjusters who meet high ethical and competent criteria gives participants the best claims experience. And because claims account for the majority of a captive’s expenses, best practice claims management is one area where captives can distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers. This is why Talisman Casualty Insurance is the top choice for captive insurance in Las Vegas.”

An important benefit for businesses participating in the Talisman Casualty captive cells is that they have minimal risks of getting involved in claims that come with lawsuits. This is made possible by the efficient claims processing that they ensure through the use of dependable claims processing service providers and state-of-the-art claims technology. There are a number of factors that make Talisman Casualty stand out among its competitors. These are the fact that they are client-focused, their local knowledge and the feedback from their insureds enable them to adjust faster and have the flexibility that is desired by the market, and their provision of business analytics and resources to the insureds allow them to smartly manage their risks.

One of the key insurance programs provided by Talisman Casualty is a Pet Professional Program. This is a targeted small business owner general liability insurance model for those who are providing various kinds of pet services, including pet sitters, pet trainers, dog walkers, pet breeders, pooper scoopers, pet groomers, and other pet-related services. The Talisman small business general liability protected cell is flexible enough to include emerging small business markets such as pet care services.

Talisman Casualty also has a Marine Program that is designed for small to medium-sized marine businesses. It provides Maritime Employers Liability, Comprehensive General Liability, and Hull and Protection & Indemnity. They also have a Surety Program allowing clients to get a surety bond. This is a promise offered by a guarantor who will pay a particular amount of money to the obligee in case the principal, such as a contractor, was unable to fulfill its obligations to the obligee.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company serves as an alternative risk transfer approach for property and liability insurance. All of the bonds and insurance policies offered by Talisman Casualty are duly regulated, licensed and authorized insurance policies under Nevada state laws. Talisman Casualty functions as a protected cell captive insurance company that offers bonds and insurance policies to principals who sign a participant agreement and become shareholders and participants in the captive. Cell captive participants have the benefit of gaining access to regulated structures and international reinsurance markets with the resulting advantages of lower insurance costs and expansion of their coverage in line with the objectives of the business. All insurance coverage offered by Talisman is commercial and only available to businesses participating in the underwriting cell.





Business owners who would like to know more about the Talisman Casualty suit and claims processes can visit their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

###

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:



Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

800-318-5317

info@talismancasualty.com

7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117

