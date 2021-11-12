Aetsoft and Protect Pharmaceutical Corp Form a Promising Partnership, Announce Their First Joint Plans

Minsk, Belarus, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” Aetsoft, a leading digital solutions provider, and Protect Pharmaceutical Corp (PRTT), an exploration-stage company, are pleased to announce a partnership agreement. Per the agreement, the two companies will combine synergies in technology, development, technical talent, and R&D product areas, producing “win-win” for both companies.



For many years, Aetsoft has been on the leading edge of innovative technologies, devoting its deep technical expertise and strong R&D practices to deliver top-notch products to the global market. The company is the world’s first provider of such sought-after products as the Digital Health Passport designed to protect enterprises and countries against the world-shaking COVID-19 pandemic.

Aetsoft has also developed their own frameworks for digital automated document processing (including such documents as invoices, cheques, agreements, and more), which reduces manual work by as much as 85%.

With these tools, Aetsoft will be an excellent guide and partner in joint development of highly ambitious products. PRTT will bring its technical talent, business acumen, and strong infrastructure so that the two companies can benefit from this synergy to develop new demanded solutions and products.

Presently, the two companies have formulated the following forward-looking joint plans as a part of this synergy:

Design and development of products in the FinTech, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and other domains;

R&D of emerging technologies, such as AI, face and voice recognition, blockchain;

Knowledge transfer and sharing between both companies’ tech specialists (in the form of webinars, workshops, meetups, etc.).

In the near future, with this technological synergy, the two companies will announce a roadmap of launching new innovative products that will disrupt current processes and rules in many sectors, including Healthcare, FinTech, and others.

About Aetsoft

Aetsoft is a boutique IT firm delivering software solutions to transform businesses and help maximize their growth potential. The company’s expertise lies in custom software development and consulting services in Business automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Big Data, Image recognition, Blockchain development, and cloud services. Its domain focus includes Supply chain, Logistics, Healthcare, Finance, Real estate, Legal, Insurance, Advertising, and more.

is pleased to announce the completion of the merger with INAI App Corp and the appointment of Nikolai (“Nick”) Grebenkine as CEO. Mr. Grebenkine brings significant talent and experience to the company and is excited to maximize shareholder value. Shareholders can look forward to exciting new developments with frequent updates about company direction and milestones.

Having completed the acquisition of INAI App Corp and its artificial intelligence-based human scanner product, the Company has commenced the process of acquiring additional artificial intelligence assets, staff and other intellectual property from Aetsoft Inc. (https://aetsoft.net) an extremely successful blockchain technology company also founded by Mr. Grebenkine. These planned acquisitions should immediately increase PRTT revenue and will pave the way for future successful developments.

“As the marketing and development plans for current and future products unfold, shareholders and clients will see the great potential of Protect Pharmaceuticals Corp” stated Mr. Grebenkine.

Plans for the public market include combining the audited financials of Aetsoft with those of PRTT to bring the company to fully-reporting status with the SEC. Public announcements as timelines and plans will be forthcoming. “We look forward to the future and believe that INAI and Aetsoft will make a powerful team to take the company to new levels” added Mr. Grebenkine.

