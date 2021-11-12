OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

12 November 2021

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") has confirmed that the over allotment facility may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 30 September 2021 (the “Offer”) up to a maximum of £1.6m. This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £41.6m.

A copy of the prospectus dated 30 September 2021 relating to the Offer (the "Prospectus") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Prospectus can also be viewed on the Company's website:

https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-apollo-vct/

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0)20 7710 2800