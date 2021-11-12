SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series: Celebrating Veteran-Owned Small Businesses with Live Online Panel

Washington, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

SBA Celebrates Veteran-Owned Small Businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session to recognize veteran-owned small businesses and discuss how they’ve used critical financial lifelines to help them pivot and overcome adversity during the pandemic. SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development Larry Stubblefield will open the online session led by Dennis Kwak, Director of the SBA’s Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Pacific.

WHERE:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (EST)

WHO:

Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development

Dennis Kwak, Director, SBA’s Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Pacific

Randy Shepard, CEO, RSAE Labs, and U.S. Air Force veteran, Panama City, Fla.

Kate Reimann, CEO, Rogue Wave, and military spouse, Kailua, Hawaii

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbavets.eventbrite.com .

This event will be recorded.

