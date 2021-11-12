OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

12 November 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 79,548,773 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 12 November 2021 at a price of 54.0p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 51.0p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 30 September 2021). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 54.0p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Murray Steele

Allotment to spouse 99,536

29,860 282,226 0.055% Christopher Powles 9,953 34,982 0.007% Alexander Hambro 29,860 90,218 0.017%





An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 26 November 2021.

The number of shares in issue and the total voting rights of the Company are now 517,484,629. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800