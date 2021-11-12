Proactive news headlines including Alibaba, KWESST, CULT Food Science, Therma Bright and Emmaus Life Sciences

New York , Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Alibaba posts record sales from 'Singles Day' shopping festival but growth rate slows click here

Great Panther Mining closes upsized $23M public underwritten offering click here

Emmaus Life Sciences posts $5.8M in 3Q revenue as efforts to expand access to Endari sickle cell disease treatment bear fruit click here

KWESST says General Dynamics Land Systems has picked its Phantom electronic decoy for new US military vehicle program click here

Harbor Custom Development strikes deal to sell 20 lots in Washingston state to Noffke Land Holdings for US$3.8M click here

Boosh welcomes world champion mountain biker as keynote speaker to Planted Expo click here

Therma Bright to begin US clinical performance study of its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test click here

CULT Food Science portfolio company MeliBio included in TIME’s Top 100 Inventions of 2021 for bee-free honey click here

Mednow acquires the license and Canadian distribution rights for genetic testing technology from TruDiagnostic click here

Esports Entertainment Group announces pricing details for $8M offering click here

New Pacific Metals well positioned with $41.7M to advance its flagship Silver Sand and Carangas projects in Bolivia click here

BTU Metals announces C$171,000 placing to advance its Red Lake gold project click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com