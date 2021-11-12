Rani Therapeutics Appoints Lyn Baranowski to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics, today announced the appointment of Lyn Baranowski to its Board of Directors. Ms. Baranowski is a distinguished biotechnology executive with nearly two decades of experience.



“Lyn is a well-respected biotechnology executive whose deep experience includes a diverse set of product portfolios and therapeutic areas,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. “Lyn’s track record in creating strategic partnerships and executing complex financial transactions involving preclinical to commercial stage assets will be invaluable as we continue to advance our technology and grow the company.”

Lyn Baranowski has 18 years’ experience building, directing and guiding biopharmaceutical companies. Currently, Ms. Baranowski serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Altavant Sciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Prior to Altavant, Ms. Baranowski served as the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy at Melinta Therapeutics, where she guided the company through significant milestones including the FDA’s approval of the company’s lead asset, a successful public listing, and an acquisition of a key business unit from the Medicines Company. Prior to Melinta, Ms. Baranowski was the Vice President, Commercial Development at Pearl Therapeutics where she was instrumental in the company’s acquisition by AstraZeneca. Earlier in her career, Ms. Baranowski was Vice President at Vatera Healthcare, a private equity / venture capital firm, and held a variety of roles in business development, marketing and policy with Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

“The RaniPill is a disruptive technology with the potential to revolutionize the way biologics are delivered, and I am thrilled to be involved with a company at the forefront of replacing painful injections with pain-free, oral alternatives,” said Lyn Baranowski. “I look forward to leveraging my experience guiding strategic transactions to help Rani achieve its goals as the company progresses its development pipeline into and eventually through the clinic.”

Ms. Baranowski received her BA in international studies from American University as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, which we believe will have the potential to transform medicine and improve patient outcomes. The company has developed the RaniPill™ capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill™ capsule.

