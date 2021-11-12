Nocopi’s Q3 Cash Position Improved 12% from June 2021 to $2.1M Despite Drop in Product Revenue Related to Customer Supply Chain Challenges, Names New Independent Director

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Q3’21 & 9M’21). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.

Q3’21 Results

Q3’21 revenue declined 59% to $312,500 reflecting a decrease in product and other sales, principally due to specialty ink shipments for licensees in the entertainment and toy product market. In contrast, license and royalty revenue rose 45% to $222,500 reflecting growth in royalty income from toy and entertainment market customers. Revenue from security market customers was relatively unchanged at approximately $55,500 in Q3’21, as growth in this market continues to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but increased sequentially each of the last two quarters in 2021. The security market represented approximately 18% of Q3’21 revenue.

Gross profit declined 51% to $209,200 in Q3’21 from $425,500 in Q3’20, reflecting an approximately $500,000 decline in product sales. Q3’21 gross margin rose to 67% from 56% in Q3’20, due to a greater contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue in the period.

Q3’21 operating expenses declined 12% to $222,900 from $255,400 in Q3’20, reflecting ongoing expense management and lower commission expense due to lower revenue.

Reflecting a decrease in gross profit, Nocopi’s net income decreased to $1,100, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q3’21, compared to $163,100, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q3’20, reflecting an income tax cash gain of $10,200 taken in Q3’21 as the Company’s 2020 tax year obligations were less than initially expensed. Net cash from operations decreased to $228,200 in Q3’21, compared to $372,800 in Q3’20 reflecting the aforementioned decrease in specialty ink shipments the last two quarters. Net cash from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 4% to $802,600, despite a 40% decline in operating income, as cash collections remained strong and contributed to an over $400,000 increase in working capital since the start of 2021.

Nocopi’s Q3’21 results were significantly impacted by a decrease in orders for its specialty ink technologies as major licensees deferred production activity in response to substantial challenges, delays and higher costs they are experiencing in both printing and producing products in Asia and then shipping to the U.S. and other global markets. Consumer demand for the products marketed by Nocopi’s licensees continues to be strong and growing.

Highlights

  • Nocopi reported breakeven operations in Q3’21 despite a 59% decrease in revenue to $312,500, due to lower specialty ink sales offset in part by a 45% increase in revenues from licenses, royalties and fees. Revenues for 9M’21 were $1,437,800 versus 9M’20 revenues of $1,902,400.
  • Nocopi appointed independent director Joe Raymond to its Board of Directors, increasing the board to four members, three of whom are independent. 
  • Q3’21 cash rose $0.2M to $2.1M vs. $1.9M in Q2'21 and $1.4M at year-end 2020.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Persistent global supply chain disruptions, shipping delays and higher costs being faced by our licensees have resulted in a drop in their production of new products, translating into a decline in our specialty ink orders during the third quarter. While we are confident that these issues will be resolved, and believe our business will return to historical demand patterns and growth, it is too early to try to predict the scope or timing of such a rebound.

Importantly, over the past few years we have placed our company on a very solid financial footing, growing working capital to $3.2M from $43,300 at September 30, 2017, just four years ago, and have forged strong, long-term relationships with key customers. Our long-term strategic plan remains focused on cash generation and the conservative stewardship of the Company’s capital – both in terms of disciplined cost management and our capital allocation plans. Despite near-term business uncertainties, our sound financial position enables Nocopi to weather these challenges while also positioning us to pursue opportunistic stockholder value creation opportunities that may unfold in this disrupted environment. As such we feel very well positioned to resume our growth as new product opportunities and expanded licensee geographies take hold.

Importantly, our hybrid business model – which combines product sales with royalty payments – has enabled Nocopi to grow our cash position by $1.5M since the close of 2019, and to deliver breakeven results and positive cash flow in the third quarter. Our major licensees in the entertainment and toy space continue to be quite optimistic regarding the longer-term outlook for products featuring our specialty ink technologies, a confidence we share given the longer-term growth trends.

Nocopi has recently named Joe Raymond as our third independent Director. Joe brings business and capital markets experience to guide and support our corporate strategy and growth objectives. Joe is a talented investment analyst specializing in small-cap and microcap securities and shares our belief in Nocopi’s long term outlook.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)

      
 Three Months ended
September 30,		  Nine Months ended
September 30,		 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
            
Revenues           
Licenses, royalties and fees$222,500  $153,300  $552,900  $425,000 
Product and other sales 90,000   601,500   884,900   1,477,400 
  312,500   754,800   1,437,800   1,902,400 
                
Cost of revenues               
Licenses, royalties and fees 28,300   61,900   124,900   170,200 
Product and other sales 75,000   267,400   432,500   716,200 
  103,300   329,300   557,400   886,400 
Gross profit 209,200   425,500   880,400   1,016,000 
                
Operating expenses               
Research and development 44,000   40,700   134,300   123,700 
Sales and marketing 56,600   90,900   214,000   260,900 
General and administrative 122,300   123,800   385,500   383,500 
  222,900   255,400   733,800   768,100 
Net income (loss) from operations (13,700)  170,100   146,600   247,900 
                
Other income (expenses)               
Interest income 5,100   4,200   15,200   12,300 
Interest expense and bank charges (500)  (1,300)  (1,700)  (5,900)
  4,600   2,900   13,500   6,400 
Net income (loss) before income taxes (9,100)  173,000   160,100   254,300 
Income taxes (10,200)  9,900   1,700   (32,200)
Net income$1,100  $163,100  $158,400  $286,500 
                
Basic and diluted net income per common share$.00  $.00  $.00  $.00 
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding               
Basic 67,495,055   66,768,023   67,416,519   62,952,473 
Diluted 67,495,055   66,893,250   67,416,519   63,069,652 
                
                

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets

      
 September 30,  December 31, 
 2021  2020 
 (unaudited)    
Assets 
Current assets     
Cash$2,136,600  $1,362,800 
Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 668,400   1,280,800 
Inventory 480,400   324,800 
Prepaid and other 130,700   97,800 
Total current assets 3,416,100   3,066,200 
        
Fixed assets       
Leasehold improvements 58,400   27,800 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 164,100   163,700 
  222,500   191,500 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 125,300   104,300 
  97,200   87,200 
Other assets       
Long-term receivables 278,100   559,500 
Operating lease right of use - building 127,200   160,300 
  405,300   719,800 
Total assets$3,918,600  $3,873,200 
  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 
        
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$14,200  $5,700 
Accrued expenses 143,400   178,600 
Income taxes    36,300 
Operating lease liability, current 46,700   44,500 
Total current liabilities 204,300   265,100 
        
Other liabilities       
Accrued expenses, non-current 19,500   39,200 
Operating lease liability, non-current 80,500   115,800 
  100,000   155,000 
        
Stockholders' equity       
Common stock, $0.01 par value       
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares       
Issued and outstanding       
2021 – 67,495,055; 2020 – 67,353,690 shares 675,000   673,500 
Paid-in capital 12,577,100   12,575,800 
Accumulated deficit (9,637,800)  (9,796,200)
Total stockholders' equity 3614,300   3,453,100 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,918,600  $3,873,200 

