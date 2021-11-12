SBA Announces Call for Nominations for 2022 National Small Business Week Awards

Washington, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards . The NSBW Awards recognize the achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses and the contributions they have made to their communities and our nation’s economy.

All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. EST on January 11, 2022. The awards will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in the first week of May 2022.

To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw .

Nominations for the following categories will be accepted:

Small Business Person of the Year: A business/owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam will be selected for the State Winner award. The state award winners will compete for the title of National Small Business Person of the Year, SBA’s signature award.

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery:

Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

Federal Procurement Awards:

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)

8(a) Graduate of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners:

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award

Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award

Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

For contact information and other information, visit online at https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance.

For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week (NSBW), which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

