D2L ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Toronto, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL), a global learning technology leader, announced today participation in the following investor conferences:



John Baker, President and CEO, and Melissa Howatson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an interactive virtual discussion on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 10:25 am ET. A live video webcast of the discussion will be available under the investor relations section of D2L’s website at ir.d2l.com/events-and-presentations/events/. KeyBanc Capital Markets Sector Spotlight: Education Technology: Mr. Baker will also be participating in a panel discussion at the KeyBanc EdTech Private Event on November 16, 2021.





ABOUT D2L (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.