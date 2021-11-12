Alcanna Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2021, Alcanna’s same-store liquor sales from continuing operations was $145.4 million, 5.1% lower than Q3 2020 but an increase of 7.1% from Q3 2019.

The operating profit before depreciation, remeasurements and provisions for the Company’s Liquor and Corporate Segments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $10.4 million compared to $13.9 million in Q3 2020 and $7.2 million for Q3 2019.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars

except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

$

2020

$

2021

$

2020

$

(Restated)(i) (Restated)(i) Sales

184,646 176,965 515,823 498,703 Operating profit before depreciation, remeasurements and provisions 9,344 15,957 21,441 34,433 Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (3,722 ) 1,112 (18,896 ) 121 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (0.04 ) 0.03 (0.37 ) 0.01

i) The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been restated to exclude the results of the Company’s discontinued operations comprised of the British Columbia operations, which have been disposed as part of the Company’s coordinated plan to exit the British Columbia convenience-format retail liquor store business.



Since the March 22, 2021 spin out of Alcanna’s retail cannabis business into a separate publicly traded company, Nova Cannabis Inc., the Company indirectly participates in the retail cannabis business through its approximately 63% ownership of Nova. As a result of this majority investment, Alcanna must consolidate the financial results of both companies as per accounting practices. For discussion of Nova’s financial results, business updates and outlook, refer to Nova’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 at www.novacannabis.ca.

