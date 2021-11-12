Skyline Announces Significant Improvement in Operational Results for Q3 2021

Q3 2021 revenue from Skyline’s hotels and resorts increased by 79% to $45.1 million compared to $25.3 million Q3 2020, due to continued improvement in demand and a relaxation in operating restrictions related to COVID-19;



Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA strongly improved to positive $ 11.7 million versus $ 4.5 million in Q3 2020 and YTD Adjusted EBITDA was 236% higher than the same period in 2020 , demonstrating a significant recovery in operations ;

Q3 2021 F unds F rom O perations (“ FFO ”) grew by 1 31 % to $ 3.5 million , or $0. 21 per share compared to Q3 2020 FFO of $ 1.5 million , or $0. 09 per share;

Same Property NOI for Q3 2021 was $13.8 million compared to $6.6 million in Q3 2020. The increase was driven mainly by improved occupancy at our hotels and resorts ;

The Canadian and US governments continue to provide support to the travel industry , and Skyline received additional benefits during 2021;

On September 20, 2021, Skyline announced that it entered into two agreements of purchase and sale for a 100% interest in the resort assets and surrounding development lands at Deerhurst Resort (“Deerhurst”) and Horseshoe Resort (“Horseshoe”) as well as the remaining development lands at Blue Mountain Resort (“Blue Mountain”) (collectively, the “Assets”) for $210 million with Freed Corp. (“Freed”) (the “Freed Transaction”), which is approximately $30 million in excess of Skyline’s IFRS book value as at June 30, 2021 , prior to the Freed Transaction . Upon closing of the Freed Transaction, Skyline will repay its Series A bonds in full . While the Freed Transaction is expected to close during Q4 2021 , during Q3 2021, under IFRS Skyline recognized a $23.2 million gain, net of tax, in the income statement and a $3.8 million gain, net of tax, in other comprehensive income related to the Freed Transaction. During Q4 2021, Skyline expects to record a further $14.8 million gain in the income statement ;

Total equity attributable to shareholders as at September 30, 2021 was $ 261.0 million , representing 39 % of total assets. Equity per share attributable to shareholders was 39.52 NIS ($ 15.59 ), compared to the closing share price of 22.41 NIS ($ 8.84 ) as at September 30 , 2021 ; and

Skyline’s US hotels continue to show occupancy percentages that are approaching pre-pandemic levels, with the Courtyard portfolio experiencing 66% occupancy for the month of June, 66% occupancy for the month of July, and 56% for the months of September and August.

Blake Lyon, Skyline’s Chief Executive Officer commented “Skyline’s earnings continue to rebound from the low levels brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, resulting in a significant improvement in our year over year revenue and earnings. Also, in September Skyline announced the largest corporate transaction in its 20-year history with the sale of Deerhurst, Horseshoe, and the remaining development lands at Blue Mountain for $210 million, which was approximately $30 million in excess of our IFRS book value as at June 30, 2021, demonstrating the true value of our assets. This transformational transaction is expected to close in Q4, and will provide Skyline with significant new liquidity to acquire additional hotels. The sale represents one of the largest resort sales in Canada in the last 15 years, and we are excited to be a 29% partner in the continuing, expanded entity, Resort Communities LP, which will be managed by Freed. Skyline grew its cash reserves during 2021 by 56% over December 31, 2020 levels to $35 million and our net asset value at September 30, 2021 was 76% above our traded share price.”

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

All amounts in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

Q3 2021 Results

Total revenue for Q 3 2021 was $45.7, compared to $27.9 in Q3 2020. Revenue from hotels and resorts increased by 79% to $45.1 due to increased demand and the relaxation of operating restrictions related to COVID-19. Revenue from the sale of residential real estate was $0.6 during Q3 2021, compared to $2.6 during Q3 2020.

Q3 Year to Date (“Q3 YTD”) 2021 Results

Total revenue for Q3 YTD 2021 was $103.1, compared to $106.8 in Q3 YTD 2020. Revenue from hotels and resorts increased by 33% to $98.2 due to increased demand and the relaxation of operating restrictions related to COVID-19. Revenue from the sale of residential real estate was $4.9, compared to $33.0 during Q3 YTD 2020. During Q1 2020, the Company completed the sale of phases 2 and 3 of the Second Nature development project located near Blue Mountain. Upon final closing of the transaction, the Company recorded revenue of $28.9, received net cash proceeds of $5.4, and repaid construction debt in the amount of $2.4. As part of the transaction, the Company gave the purchaser a 3-year vendor take back loan in the amount of $23.7. On August 12, 2021, Skyline received early repayment of the VTB related to phase 3 of Second Nature in the amount of $16.3.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



Total assets as at September 30,2021were $662.4 compared to $637.9 as at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by fair value gains on the Company’s real estate assets due to the Freed Transaction.

as at September 30,2021were $662.4 compared to $637.9 as at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by fair value gains on the Company’s real estate assets due to the Freed Transaction. Cash and cash equivalents were $35.0 as at September 30, 2021 compared to $22.4 as at December 31, 2020. The increase was driven by positive cash flow from operations. The Company had $4.6 in undrawn lines of credit as at September 30, 2021 for total liquidity amount of $39.6.

were $35.0 as at September 30, 2021 compared to $22.4 as at December 31, 2020. The increase was driven by positive cash flow from operations. The Company had $4.6 in undrawn lines of credit as at September 30, 2021 for total liquidity amount of $39.6. Net debt as at September 30, 2021 totalled $259.6, a decrease of $24.0 compared to net debt of $283.7 as at December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by positive cash flow from operations and principal repayments. In addition, the Company has received property-level covenant relief from its lenders, where required.

as at September 30, 2021 totalled $259.6, a decrease of $24.0 compared to net debt of $283.7 as at December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by positive cash flow from operations and principal repayments. In addition, the Company has received property-level covenant relief from its lenders, where required. Total Equity attributable to shareholders as at September 30, 2021 was $261.0 ($296.7 including non-controlling interest), representing 39% of total assets. Equity per share attributable to shareholders was 39.52 NIS ($15.59), compared to the closing share price of 22.41 NIS ($8.84), a discount of 43%.

THE FREED TRANSACTION

On September 19, 2021, Skyline announced that it had entered into the Freed Transaction with Freed for the sale of a 100% interest in the Assets for an aggregate purchase price of $210. Freed, through a newly formed subsidiary, Resort Communities LP ("Resort LP") will combine the Assets with Muskoka Bay Resort ("Muskoka Bay"), an asset currently owned by Freed and its partners, at an agreed value of $90. The transaction is expected to close during the 4th quarter of 2021 (the "Closing Date"). On the Closing Date, Skyline is expected to receive approximately $109.3 in cash and provide a vendor-take back mortgage loan (“VTB”) in the amount of $59.984, bearing annual interest at 5%. Interest will accrue and be paid quarterly, with the exception of interest related to Deerhurst, which will accrue quarterly and be paid in early 2024 on the 28th month after the Closing Date in conjunction with the first scheduled principal repayment, and will paid monthly thereafter. The principal portion of the VTB is expected to be repaid over four years based on the following schedule (assuming a Closing Date of November 1, 2021 for illustrative purposes):

$10.0 due on February 29, 2024;

$25.0 on April 30, 2025; and



$24.984 on October 31, 2025.

Skyline will also provide a two-year bridge loan (the “Bridge Loan”) to Freed in the amount of $8, which will have a guarantee from both Freed and Freed’s Resort LP holding entity (the 71% owner of Resort LP), which will accrue interest at 12% until it is repaid. Both the VTB and the Bridge Loan are prepayable by Freed at any time prior to maturity without penalty.

Resort LP will have an option until December 31, 2022 to purchase Skyline’s 29% interest in Resort LP along with a 12% annualized return on this amount in cash (the “Purchase Option”). If Freed does not exercise the Purchase Option, Skyline will have a put option and Freed will have a call option at the end of years four and five (from the Closing Date) to sell/buy up to 50% of Skyline’s equity holding in Resort LP based on the fair market value at that time. Skyline will have minority rights in Resort LP, including the right to approve certain major decisions such as acquisitions and the issuance of equity or debt.

After the Closing Date, Skyline will repay its Series A bond, which is secured by Deerhurst, in full. The estimated repayment will be approximately NIS 122 million of principal and accrued interest, as well as an early repayment penalty in the amount of NIS 4.5 million. Upon repayment of the Series A bond, Skyline will unwind the associated CAD/NIS financial derivative (the “Swap”), and receive approximately $5.0. In addition, $0.8 of collateral held related to Swap will be released to Skyline. During Q3 2021, Skyline recognized a $23.2 gain, net of tax, in the income statement and a $3.8 gain, net of tax in other comprehensive income related to the Freed Transaction. During Q4 2021, Skyline expects to record a further $14.8 gain in the income statement.

COVID-19 RECAP AND UPDATE

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began at the end of 2019, continues to have wide-ranging implications for the global economy and the hotel industry in particular. In December 2020, the local jurisdictions where Deerhurst, Horseshoe, and Bear Valley Resort ("Bear Valley") are located implemented capacity and other business restrictions, causing the partial closure of certain operations. These restrictions were subsequently removed in February 2021 for the remainder of the ski season. On April 3rd, 2021 the Province of Ontario issued a subsequent stay-at-home order, resulting in the temporary closure of certain operations at Horseshoe and Deerhurst (Bear Valley was not subject to these restrictions). These restrictions began easing on June 11, 2021 for the summer season, when demand for domestic travel was strong. On September 22, 2021, the Province of Ontario implemented a plan whereby businesses that require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 can have certain capacity and operating restrictions lifted. The Province of Ontario also outlined a framework for the removal of nearly all COVID-19 related restrictions by the end of March 2022, assuming that there is not a major increase in the number or severity of cases reported. Should the crisis worsen and/or extend for a prolonged period where operating restrictions cannot be removed, there could be an adverse impact on the operations and financial results of the Company.

The Company’s hotels located in the United States (the “US Properties”) are all open and are seeing steadily improving occupancies, which have significantly improved from the lows in April 2020. Looking forward, there is significant uncertainty around the timing of a full resolution of the COVID-19 crisis. Given that the majority of the US Properties are primarily located in “drive-to” secondary markets that are not dependant on international air travel, the Company expects that as the recovery unfolds, its US Properties will see continued increases in occupancy.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Canadian and US governments have unveiled multiple stimulus measures for which the Company qualifies or believes it qualifies. In the US, Skyline has qualified for and received loans under the PPP. US$6.7 million ($9.3 million) was received during the Q2 2020, US$5.5 million ($7.0 million) was received during Q1 2021, and US$2.0 million ($2.5 million) was received during Q2 2021. As part of this program, the portion of any of these loans spent on payroll, utilities, interest and other specified costs may be forgiven by the US Government under certain circumstances. Any unforgiven portion will be repayable over 5 years, with interest payable based on an annual rate of 1% based on current legislation. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded an offset to hotel operating expenses in the amount of $2.4 and $7.6 related to the PPP, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: $3.5 and $4.8, respectively), and to finance expenses in the amount of $0.2 and $0.4, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: $0.1 and $0.8, respectively).

In Canada, the Company has applied for and received the CEWS, which covers up to 75% of the first CAD $58.7 thousand normally paid to eligible employees, representing a benefit of up to CAD $847 per week, per eligible employee, between March 15, 2020 and at least September 25, 2021, as well as the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”), which covers certain rental and building operating expenses. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded an offset to operating expenses from hotels and resorts in the amount of $1.1 and $5.5, respectively, (three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: $2.3 and $3.7, respectively) and to administrative and general expenses of $0.2 and $0.8, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 $0.1 and $0.3, respectively) related to CEWS and CERS.

The effect of the COVID-19 virus had a materially negative impact on the economy and businesses, in general, and on the Company’s operating and financial results over the past four quarters. Should there be no further relief in the restrictions and/or should government restrictions be renewed, the financial and operating results of the Company could be materially affected. The foregoing update of the Company is based on Management’s current assessment of the business and the North American hospitality industry as a whole, and may be considered forward-looking information for purposes of applicable Canadian and Israeli securities legislation. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary. Refer to the section “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

