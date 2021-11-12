Codere Online Announces Nominations to its Board of Directors

Directors will be appointed in connection with the consummation of the business combination, pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement and the Nomination Agreement.

Four Directors, including one independent, to be nominated by Codere Newco S.A. (the “Parent”) and two Independent Directors to be nominated by DD3 Sponsor Group, LLC (the “Sponsor”).

An Industry Expert Independent Director is expected to be nominated prior to the consummation of the business combination and serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Consummation of the business combination expected to occur in the week following the special meeting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (“DD3”) stockholders, which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2021.

MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere Online1 (which upon consummation of the business combination expects to apply to list its ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq under the symbols “CDRO” and “ CDROW,” respectively, the “Company”) has today announced the nomination of six of the seven members that will form its Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the Nomination Agreement that will be entered into between Codere Online, its Parent and the Sponsor (collectively with the Parent, the “Shareholders”) prior to the consummation of the business combination, the Board of Directors of Codere Online is expected to consist of the following individuals2:

Four Directors nominated by the Parent, including: Moshe Edree (Managing Director 3 of Codere Online) Oscar Iglesias (CFO 4 of Codere Online) Alejandro Rodino (Chief of Strategy & Corporate Areas Officer of Parent) Laurent Teitgen (Independent Director)





Two Independent Directors nominated by the Sponsor, including:



Dr. Martin M. Werner (Chairman and CEO of DD3). Mr. Werner is also expected to serve as Chairman of Codere Online’s Audit Committee. Daniel Valdez (Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for MG Capital)



The seventh Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, which pursuant to the aforementioned Nomination Agreement should be an independent director, will be an industry expert and is expected to be proposed for appointment jointly by the Parent and the Sponsor prior to the consummation of the business combination.



About Codere Online

Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. Learn more at https://www.dd3.mx/en/spac .

1 Codere Online refers to, collectively, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., Servicios de Juego Online, S.A.U. and their respective subsidiaries which will form part of the group whose parent will be Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. upon consummation of the business combination with DD3.

2 The Board of Directors of Codere Online is currently composed of three directors. In connection with the consummation of the business combination, it is expected that Gonzalo de Osma will resign as a director of the Board of Directors but will continue in his role as Codere Online’s Chief Accounting Officer.

3 Currently provides services to Codere Online as a non-employee independent contractor.

4 Upon consummation of the business combination; currently serves as the Head of Corporate Development for Codere Group.

