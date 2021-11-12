Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Announces Departure of CEO

CALGARY- Alberta, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) wants to thank Alicia Dubois for her efforts in building AIOC into the economic influencer and force that it is today. Alicia is an established advocate and leader in Indigenous finance, building bridges between Indigenous communities and industry, and advancing Indigenous independence through economic development.



“On behalf of AIOC’s Board of Directors, we want to express our sincere gratitude to Alicia Dubois for her dedication and leadership during this period of significant growth and success,” said Stephen Buffalo, Board Vice-Chair of AIOC. “We wish her the best as she embarks on the next phase of her career.”

“I have dedicated my life to supporting Indigenous prosperity and the creation of an equitable economy. I am proud to have committed myself to standing up AIOC and positioning it strongly to continue to support Indigenous partnerships and economic growth as a first-of-its-kind model for all of Canada,” said Alicia Dubois. “I am also extremely proud of the team we have built. They will take AIOC’s vision and continue to advance prosperity and wellness in Indigenous communities and empower generations to come.”

AIOC’s COO Matthew Machielse will be serving as interim CEO as AIOC embarks on a search for the next CEO.

About AIOC

AIOC is a provincial Crown Corporation, established under legislation in November 2019, which exists to serve as a catalyst for Indigenous prosperity and independence through investment and involvement in Alberta’s natural resources sectors.

