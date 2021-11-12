TRILLER AND METALLICA ANNOUNCE ON-SALE OF TICKETS FOR TRILLER TRIAD WHICH INCLUDES A FULL METALLICA CONCERT DURING AND AFTER THE MAIN EVENT NOVEMBER 27 IN ARLINGTON, TX

Arlington, TX, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALLICA and TRILLER, the parent company of VERZUZ, FITE TV and TRIAD, today announced Tickets are Now On-Sale for TRIAD COMBAT which includes a full METALLICA concert during and after on November 27, 2021 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. local time with the event starting at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Prior to the Concert Is the Highly Anticipated Debut of TRIAD COMBAT.

Advance tickets priced at $300, $200, $125, $85 and $50 can be purchased at TrillerFightClub.com and Ticketmaster. Globe Life Field is located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011.

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES battled in Los Angeles, CA on a Pay-Per-View broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.

In the past year, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views making it one of the top selling combat sports / entertainment platforms. The widely acclaimed monthly TRILLERVERZ series including world class professional boxing and extraordinary VERZUZ battles has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views. The Trillerverz events have been the most watched sporting events of the year far exceeding even the UFC's viewership on each of its events.

The show will be produced by the award-winning NIGEL LYTHGOE, the TRILLER FIGHT CLUB visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

***The Metallica concert post fight will be available exclusively on FITE.TV and Triller Fight Club.***

The Triad Combat PPV event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including cable, satellite, telco, and streaming.

About TrillerNet:

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L’Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D’Amelios Family’s “Ask a DAM Question,” Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let’s Do It, DJ Khaled’s Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards’ Josh Pong, Ur Lov’d: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe’s Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson’s Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS, Android and Huawei mobile apps, as well as via Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV OTT streaming apps. In addition, FITE supports Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, LG, Samsung, Vizio SmartCast™, Cox Contour and the Contour Streaming Player, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, as well as over 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. FITE is owned by TrillerNet. FITE: It’s ON. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, and Facebook.

About Globe Life Field:

Since its opening in the spring of 2020, Globe Life Field has rapidly earned a reputation as one of the top sports and entertainment venues in the United States. A public-private partnership between the City of Arlington and Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field is not only the home of the team but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. It is highlighted by a 5.5-acre one-piece retractable roof that provides climate control, shelter for fans during the hot summer months, and year-round utilization. Groundbreaking for the facility took place on September 28, 2017, and construction was completed in just over 30 months. In its first 18 months of operation, Globe Life Field has hosted the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason, including the 116th World Series, the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, the Hella Mega Tour, the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic, and many other major events.

