SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playrix has opened a new studio with the developer Daily Magic. The studio team currently works remotely in the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Daily Magic is the first Playrix studio to join its group of companies as a co-developer. The team has already gotten to work on the Homescapes project.

"It is a great honor for Daily Magic to become a part of the Playrix team, with whom we share similar values, and focus on making high-quality products. "Playrix is known for its modern methods of project management and team interaction, as well as its very serious system of operations management. We are confident that this approach and the company's active assistance in all organizational matters will allow us to move forward confidently."

- Marianna Vallejo

CEO, Daily Magic





"It gives us great joy to welcome the Daily Magic studio to Playrix! We are certain that the high potential of the team, combined with Playrix's experience and expertise, will be realized through work on our legendary hits such as Homescapes."

- Maxim Kirilenko

Chief Business Development Officer, Playrix

Daily Magic

In its more than 10-year history, Daily Magic Productions has gone from being a small indie studio to a console developer and back again. The studio's portfolio now includes more than 30 games of various genres, including Witching Tower VR, Sender Unknown: The Woods and Sable Maze Series.

Playrix

Playrix is one of the top 3 most successful mobile developers in the world. Our team has created such hits as Manor Matters, Wildscapes, Homescapes, Gardenscapes, Fishdom and Township, which are played by 180 million people every month.

