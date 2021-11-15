Zoma Sleep’s Best Mattress Deals This Shopping Season

Scottsdale, AZ, USA, Nov. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoma Sleep is a producer of performance-enhancing mattresses that’s loved by active individuals and pro athletes. With prices under $1,000 and even deeper savings thanks to their early Black Friday sale, customers can get a great deal when upgrading their bedroom. Zoma Sleep offers both memory foam and hybrid mattresses, and has a variety of sales this season.

Buyers can save $150 on mattresses plus get up to $150 in free gifts. They can also purchase BOGO 50% off pillows, or get a generous 30% off discount on a luxurious adjustable bed. However, these deals are only available while supplies last.

Many products are still ready to ship and in stock but don’t wait too long. Readers can take advantage of the latest Zoma Sleep mattresses and their deals by visiting the company’s website that is now offering the best mattress sales.

“Our Zoma mattresses are highly reviewed by both customers and journalists. We’ve won multiple awards and have dedicated a lot of resources to research and development for our products. Our performance-enhancing mattresses are available in all standard sizes and you can save hundreds during our Black Friday mattress sale,” said James Nguyen of Zoma Sleep.

He added, “We want people to enjoy a good night’s sleep and not have to go over their budget. That’s why our mattresses are available at these generous discounts. In case you need help deciding between our memory foam or hybrid models, feel free to give us a call at 888-400-8856 or live chat with one of our sleep experts. We’ve done the research so you can find all the answers you need for a better night’s sleep.”

About Zoma Sleep Mattresses

Zoma Sleep manufactures performance-enhancing sleep products with its mattresses and pillows made in the USA. It’s the preferred brand among professional athletes since Zoma products promote faster recovery and deeper sleep. The mattresses use cutting-edge materials and design and come backed by free returns, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

Website: https://zomasleep.com