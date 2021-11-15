Get A Visa For Canada Or Australia From A Top Immigration Firm.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This latest update details the company’s areas of expertise, which include expert consulting in matters concerning student visas, migration, and permanent residency in Canada and Australia. Clients are provided with a dedicated process consultant who works with them on their specific case and the requirements they need to successfully receive their visa.

Its services include personalized attention that fast-tracks the visa application process so that clients can receive their visas in less than a year. Clients are first assessed on which visa is most appropriate for them, given their current employment, educational degree, and other necessary information.

Y-Axis explains that one of the main reasons why people fail their visa application is a poorly strategized plan of action. Applicants often become overwhelmed with the requirements of their specific visa and end up submitting incomplete documents that are then immediately rejected by their country of destination’s immigration service.

The group notes that a further hurdle for many people around the world is a hesitancy in English communication. Despite many residents being capable of conversing in basic English, they may perform poorly during their IELTS exam.

This, combined with a lack of guidance on their visa application, may prevent many residents from pursuing their dreams of living and working abroad.

New clients are encouraged to schedule a discovery call with the team to determine what requirements they would need for their specific type of visa. Those interested in a permanent residency visa may also ask Y-Axis if they qualify. If they do, they can receive their visa in six to 12 months.

Y-Axis takes pride in being the top immigration and visa company based in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Dubai and Sharjah. It is also the only immigration consulting firm that hosts its own IELTS testing center and offers an intensive coaching program to those who want to achieve an impressive score in the exam.

A grateful client wrote, “I am very happy with Y-Axis for my immigration process. My process consultant gave me regular updates over email and phone; they were very helpful and responsive. Also, I appreciate that the marketing team cleared all my doubts about immigration.”

