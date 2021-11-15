Roche ranked as one of the top three most sustainable healthcare companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth year running

English French German

The ranking acknowledges Roche’s commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy

Roche performed particularly well in Operational Eco-Efficiency, Environmental and Social Reporting



Basel, 15 November 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has again been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). This is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. The DJSI family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.



Roche has maintained its leadership through its sustainability strategy, which is fully embedded in the company’s business and culture.



“We are proud of being recognised once again for our consistent and lasting engagement on sustainability,” says Roche CEO Severin Schwan. “This achievement strongly resonates in the context of our 125-year anniversary, and highlights our heritage and our continued commitment to society.”



Sustainability at Roche

For 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. Roche follows a holistic approach when managing sustainability: In addition to improving access to products, the company’s strategy also focuses on achieving continuous progress in areas such as social responsibility, environmental protection, supply chain sustainability, people attraction and retention.



Roche makes its biggest contribution to society by improving healthcare provision. It does so by developing the best diagnostic tests and medicines capable of meeting some of the world’s most pressing medical needs.



Roche is aware that this cannot be done alone. The company knows that the key to creating sustainable value and growth lies in partnering with stakeholders and engaging in open, constructive dialogue. By doing so, Roche generates value for society and achieves sustainable economic growth for the company.



Examples of our activities in sustainability areas can be found here:

www.roche.com/sustainability



About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

This global ranking is published annually by the S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM and measures the performance of the world’s sustainability leaders. SAM invites publicly traded companies to participate. Companies are selected for the indices according to a systematic Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) performed by SAM. Only firms that lead their industries based on this assessment are included in the indices. This is determined by a comprehensive assessment of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria that take account of general as well as industry-specific sustainability trends.



