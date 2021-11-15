English French

ERYTECH Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting





Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), November 15, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced the acceptance of an abstract with the results of its expanded access program (EAP) evaluating eryaspase in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) for poster presentation at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 11-14, 2021, both in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually.



Abstract # 1214 : Expanded Access Program: Evaluating Safety of Erythrocytes Encapsulating L-Asparaginase in Combination with Polychemotherapy in Patients Under 55 Years Old with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) at Risk to Receive Other Formulations of Asparaginase

The eryaspase Expanded Access Program (EAP) was conducted at ten clinical sites in France and enrolled 18 patients. The EAP evaluated tolerability and biological efficacy in patients under 55 years of age with ALL, unable or at risk to receive any other available asparaginase formulation. Patients in this study had developed hypersensitivities to prior E-Coli- and Erwinia-derived asparaginase therapies.

Hypersensitivity is the most common cause of truncated asparaginase therapy which has been associated with decreased event free survival. In the EAP and consistently across eryaspase ALL studies, including the NOPHO1 study, eryaspase provides a sustained asparaginase enzyme activity level with few hypersentivity reactions and is generally well tolerated in combination with chemotherapy.

Eryaspase provides a promising additional option for patients for whom further asparaginase treatment is contraindicated. The company intends to move forward towards the submission of a BLA to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for eryaspase in hypersensitive patients.

The study findings will be presented as a poster presentation by Prof Dr. Yves Bertrand, Institute of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, Civil Hospital of Lyon, Lyon, France.

Session Name: 612. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Session Time: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (ET)



The abstract can be found on-line at:

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper147834.html





1 DOI: https://doi.org/10.1182/blood-2020-139373





About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. The proof of concept of eryaspase as a cancer metabolism agent was established in different trials in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and pancreatic cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) evaluating the use of eryaspase in ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase recently reported positive results, based on which the Company intends to request approval in the United States and potentially other territories. The Company is also pursuing a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored clinical trial in first-line pancreatic cancer and a Phase 2 trial in triple-negative breast cancer.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ALL and pancreatic cancer, and eryaspase benefits from orphan drug status for the treatment of both these indications in the United States and in Europe.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

About Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that is the most common type of cancer in children in the US and Europe. More than 13,000 cases are diagnosed in the US and Europe each year with the majority of patients diagnosed before age 20. Asparaginase has been an integral component of ALL treatment for several years but is associated with treatment-limiting hypersensitivity in up to 30% of patients. Discontinuation of asparaginase therapy in ALL patients has been associated with inferior event free survival highlighting the need for additional asparaginase based treatment options.

Forward-looking Information

