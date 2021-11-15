Dividend payment ex-date of AS Ekspress Grupp

English Estonian

AS Ekspress Grupp will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 19 November 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Accordingly, the ex-date is 18 November 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS Ekspress Grupp will pay dividend 10 euro cents per share on 23 November 2021.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.