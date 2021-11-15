Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement935,560308.49288,615,445
8 November 202136,000350.1112,604,093
9 November 202119,999348.296,965,408
10 November 202120,000347.646,952,802
11 November 202122,000346.207,616,398
12 November 202122,000344.187,571,879
Accumulated under the programme1,055,559312.94330,326,024

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,647,632 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
