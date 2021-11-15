The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|935,560
|308.49
|288,615,445
|8 November 2021
|36,000
|350.11
|12,604,093
|9 November 2021
|19,999
|348.29
|6,965,408
|10 November 2021
|20,000
|347.64
|6,952,802
|11 November 2021
|22,000
|346.20
|7,616,398
|12 November 2021
|22,000
|344.18
|7,571,879
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,055,559
|312.94
|330,326,024
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,647,632 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
