Condor Gold plc announces its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended 30 September, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Gold (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) announces that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ending 30 September, 2021 and the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the same period.



Both of the above have been posted on the Company’s website www.condorgold.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Highlights for the third quarter of 2021

Completion of 3,370 m of diamond core infill drilling and replacement of RC drilling within and around the La India Starter Pits, which are within the fully permitted La India Open Pit.

Infill drilling was to 25 m by 25 m drill spacing. Highlight drill assay results: 22.05 m (21.6 m true width) at 6.48 g/t gold from 24.75 m drill depth including 15.35 m (15.0 m true width) at 8.68 g/t gold from 24.75 m drilled depth (drill hole LIDC413). 60.60 m (54.5 m true width) at 1.98 g/t gold from 4.15 m drill depth, including 5.75 m (5.2 m true width) at 16.88 g/t gold from 42.55 m drill depth in drill hole LIDC452 located between the two proposed starter pits. 16.00 m (15.7 m true width) at 5.30 g/t gold from 18.35 m drill depth, including 5.90 m (5.8 m true width) at 12.35 g/t gold from 22.10 m drilled depth (drill hole LIDC416)



Completed of 3,500 m exploration drilling and received all assay results at the Cacao Prospect. Highlights of the drilling are:

Cacao epithermal gold system is interpreted as being fully preserved, open along strike and to depth. The latest drilling is clipping the top of the system. 10 metre plus true width mineralised zone including the Cacao vein has been confirmed for a strike length of approximately 1,000 m beneath and along strike of the existing Cacao mineral resource 25.93 m ( 14.9 m true width ) at 3.94 g/t Au from 263.82 m, including 4.58 m ( 2.6 m true width ) at 7.76 g/t Au from 282.12m drill depth (drill hole CCDC033) below the Cacao mineral resource and open to depth and along strike in both directions.

The first phase of infill drilling of 39 drill holes for 3,371.58 metres using diamond core drilling was completed on the Mestiza Open Pit and all assay results received. Highlights are: 4.1 m true width at 15.23 g/t gold from 47.80 m (drill hole LIDC514) approximately 40 m below surface. 3.6 m true width at 29.1 g/t gold from 105.70 m (drill hole LIDC471) approximately 85 m below surface

On September 9, 2021 the Company provided the key findings of a technical report on its 100% owned La India Gold Project (the “Project”) prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited (“SRK”). This technical report presents the results of a strategic mining study to Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) standards completed on the Project in 2021. The Highlight of the PEA: Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 54% and a post-tax Net Present Value (“NPV”) of US$418 million, after deducting upfront capex, at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,700/oz. Average annual production of ~150,000 oz of gold over the initial 9 years of production.



Post Period Highlights

On October 19, 2021 the Company provided an update on the status of studies underway in support of a Feasibility Study (“FS”) for its fully permitted La India Project, Nicaragua. The FS is being conducted on La India Open Pit and associated mine site infrastructure.

On October 21, 2021 the Company announced the completion of an 8,004 m infill drilling programme on the fully permitted high-grade La Mestiza Open Pit Mineral Resource at La India Project, Nicaragua.

On October 25, 2021 the Company announced the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report (“PEA”) for its La India Project, Nicaragua on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com.

On October 28, 2021 the Company announce a placing of 11,714,286 Units at a price of 35p per Unit, including a Directors & CFO subscription of 2,972,144 Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of £4,100,000 before expenses (the “Placing").

Mark Child, Chairman and Chief Executive of Condor Gold, commented:

“During the third quarter of 2021, Condor Gold continued on its journey of de-risking the La India Gold Project, advancing the Project to near shovel-ready status. Several significant step-out and in-fill exploration programs were either advanced or completed. Additionally, the Company provided the key findings of a technical report on the Project which summarizes the results of a strategic mining study to Preliminary Economic Assessment standards. This report reveals the exceptional potential of the Project under two scenarios, one open pit mining scenario incorporating four open pits and another scenario that layers in the underground resources beneath the open pits. Both scenarios provide robust economics with a payback period of approximately 12 months. The Highlight production scenario is 150,000 oz gold p.a. for 9 years with anIRR of 54% and a post-tax NPV of US$418 million, after deducting upfront capex, at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,700/oz. Subsequent to the the third quarter, Condor successfully completed a private placement raising £4.1 million, providing the necessary capital to continue advancing the Project towards production.”

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Nine

months

to 30.09.21

unaudited

£ Nine

months

to 30.09.20

unaudited

£ Three

months

to 30.09.21

unaudited

£ Three

months

to 30.09.20

unaudited

£ Revenue - - - - Share based payments (351,554) (193,048) (151,963) (94,514) Administrative expenses (1,254,133) (1,018,448) (439,864) (282,772) Gain on disposal of concession - 477,616 - - Operating loss Note 3 (1,605,687) (733,880) (591,827) (377,286) Finance income - 1,175 - - Loss before income tax (1,605,687) (732,705) (591,827) (377,286) Income tax expense Note 4 - - - - Loss for the period (1,605,687) (732,705) (591,827) (377,286) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Currency translation differences (5,025) 49,134 619,603 (1,274,140) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (5,025) 49,134 619,603 (1,274,140) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period (1,610,712) (683,571) 27,776 (1,651,426) Loss attributable to: Non-controlling interest - - - - Owners of the parent (1,605,687) (732,705) (591,827) (377,286) (1,605,687) (732,705) (591,827) (377,286) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interest - - - - Owners of the parent (1,610,712) (683,571) 27,776 (1,651,426) (1,610,712) (683,571) 27,776 (1,651,426) Profit/(loss) per share expressed in pence per share: Basic and diluted (in pence) Note 7 (1.19) (0.70) (0.44) (0.32)

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

30.09.21

unaudited

£ 31.12.20

audited

£ 30.09.20

unaudited

£ ASSETS: NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 7,569,949 3,067,397 2,849,055 Intangible assets 26,184,917 22,089,314 22,739,013 33,754,866 25,156,711 25,588,068 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 588,439 114,409 197,713 Cash and cash equivalents 554,449 4,159,391 5,530,533 1,142,888 4,273,800 5,728,246 TOTAL ASSETS 34,897,754 29,430,511 31,316,314 LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 59,473 266,412 219,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES 59,473 266,412 219,992 NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,083,415 4,007,388 5,508,254 NET ASSETS 34,838,281 29,164,099 31,096,322 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT Called up share capital Note 8 26,983,286 23,732,526 23,582,161 Share premium 40,858,206 37,175,626 37,105,761 Exchange difference reserve (2,367,126) (2,362,101) (697,799) Retained earnings (30,636,085) (29,381,952) (28,893,801) 34,838,281 29,164,099 31,096,322

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Share

capital Share

premium Exchange

difference

reserve Retained

earnings Total Non

controlling

interest Total

equity £ £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 January 2020 18,932,704 33,953,693 (746,933) (28,354,144) 23,785,320 - 23,785,320 Comprehensive income: - - - - - - - Loss for the period - - - (732,705) (732,705) - (732,705) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - 49,134 - 49,134 - 49,134 Total comprehensive income - - 49,134 (732,705) (683,571) - (683,571) New shares issued 4,649,457 3,152,068 - - 7,801,525 - 7,801,525 Issue costs - - - - - - - Share based payment - - - 193,048 193,048 - 193,048 At 30 September 2020 23,582,161 37,105,761 (697,799) (28,893,801) 31,096,322 - 31,096,322 At 1 January 2021 23,732,526 37,175,626 (2,362,101) (29,381,952) 29,164,099 - 29,164,099 Comprehensive income: - - - - - - - Loss for the period - - - (1,605,687) (1,605,687) - (1,605,687) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - (5,025) - (5,025) - (5,025) Total comprehensive income - - (5,025) (1,605,687) (1,610,712) - (1,610,712) New shares issued 3,250,760 3,682,580 - - 6,933,340 - 6,933,340 Issue costs - - - - - - - Share based payment - - - 351,554 351,554 - 351,554 At 30 September 2021 26,983,286 40,858,206 (2,367,126) (30,636,085) 34,838,281 - 34,838,281

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Nine months

to 30.09.21

unaudited

£ Nine months

to 30.09.20

unaudited

£ Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (1,605,687) (732,705) Share based payment 351,554 193,048 Depreciation charges - 16 Finance income - (1,175) (1,254,133) (540,816) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (474,030) (54,434) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (206,939) (537,110) Net cash absorbed in operating activities (1,935,102) (1,132,360) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible fixed assets (4,344,306) (1,712,055) Purchase of tangible fixed assets (4,506,964) (2,317,848) Interest received - 1,175 Net cash absorbed in investing activities (8,851,270) (4,028,728) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from share issue 6,933,340 7,801,525 Net cash generated in financing activities 6,933,340 7,801,525 Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,853,032) 2,640,437 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,159,391 2,903,556 Exchange losses on cash and bank 248,090 (13,460) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 554,449 5,530,533

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

On 25 October 2021 Condor announced the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report (“PEA”) for its La India Project, Nicaragua on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com. The highlight of the technical study is a post-tax, post upfront capital expenditure NPV of US$418 million, with an IRR of 54% and 12 month pay-back period, assuming a US$1,700 per oz gold price, with average annual production of 150,000 oz gold per annum for the initial 9 years of gold production. The open pit mine schedules have been optimised from designed pits, bringing higher grade gold forward resulting in average annual production of 157,000 oz gold in the first 2 years from open pit material and underground mining funded out of cashflow.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Environmental Permit (“EP”) for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold Project (“La India Project”). The EP is considered the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor has purchased a new SAG Mill, which has mainly arrived in Nicaragua. Site clearance and preparation is at an advanced stage.

Environmental Permits were granted in April and May 2020 for the Mestiza and America open pits respectively, both located close to La India. The Mestiza open pit hosts 92 Kt at a grade of 12.1 g/t gold (36,000 oz contained gold) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 341 Kt at a grade of 7.7 g/t gold (85,000 oz contained gold) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The America open pit hosts 114 Kt at a grade of 8.1 g/t gold (30,000 oz) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 677 Kt at a grade of 3.1 g/t gold (67,000 oz) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. Following the permitting of the Mestiza and America open pits, together with the La India Open Pit Condor has 1.12 M oz gold open pit Mineral Resources permitted for extraction.

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and Gerald D. Crawford, P.E., who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is the Chief Technical Officer of Condor Gold plc.

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarised or extracted from the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, October 2021”, dated October 22, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2021 (the “Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Qualified Persons responsible for the Technical Report are Dr Tim Lucks of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Mr Fernando Rodrigues, Mr Stephen Taylor and Mr Ben Parsons of SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. Mr Parsons assumes responsibility for the MRE, Mr Rodrigues the open pit mining aspects, Mr Taylor the underground mining aspects and Dr Lucks for the oversight of the remaining technical disciplines and compilation of the report.

