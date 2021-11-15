English Dutch

KBC GROUP – 15 November 2021 – information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff



Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/leadership/board-of-directors--information.html ,

in the table ‘Special reports of the Board’ (only in Dutch):

- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors’ report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right