Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2021

In October, “Novaturas” group operated flights from the Baltic markets to Turkey, Greek islands, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Egypt, and Mexico. During October, the company served 27.3 thousand customers. Group revenue in October amounted to EUR 19.4 million.

In total, during January - October, the company served 150.9 thousand customers - 218% more than in the same period last year and 44% less than the corresponding time in 2019. Cumulative January - October turnover reached EUR 94.4 million and was 193% more and 42% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019.

“We have started the last quarter of this year with very strong results. October month stands out from all the months of this year in terms of generated revenues and travelers served. In October the number of travelers served differs by 17% if compared with the corresponding month in 2019 and generated revenues only by 12% from the results we have achieved in October 2019. The start of the last quarter of this year also distinguishes with growing numbers of early booking sales. Tourism market is gradually returning to usual holiday planning in advance and last-minute sales are declining. People are planning their future trips for the winter season, the number of inquiries for the summer holidays of 2022 is also increasing. Another positive news – long-haul destinations are returning to the market in October. All long-haul destinations were closed since the beginning of the pandemic and in October our first group of travelers went on holidays to Mexican resorts”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

In October, the company has increased its winter holiday season program. To meet the market demand, the group has added additional flight programs to ski resorts in France and Italy for the departures in February and March. Madeira was also included in the portfolio of winter holiday destinations in the Lithuanian market. Weekly flights from Vilnius to the Portuguese island will be operated throughout the winter season until May 2022.

About "Novaturas" Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

