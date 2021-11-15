Company Announcement no. 101 – 2021

Copenhagen, November 15th, 2021

GreenMobility continue its expansion by preparing to launch in 2 German cities, Dusseldorf and Cologne

GreenMobility is in the final stages of launching its electric carsharing service in Düsseldorf and Cologne in Germany, which will mark the company’s 9th and 10th operational city.

The launch in both cities is expected for December 2021, where GreenMobility initially will bring in a fleet of 50-100 electric vehicles to build up local knowledge with clear expectations of growing the fleet further in 2022.

The launch of the two cities is a natural next step in GreenMobility’s expansion following the company’s successful capital increase in September 2021, and in line with the company’s aspiration of 35 cites by 2025. GreenMobility entered Germany in July with its acquisition of twist Mobility GmbH, and now expands its market presence into additional 2 cities with a full free float operation of its electric carsharing service.

The expansion will be in line with the strategy of launching new cities sequentially to lower invested capital. Following the sequential launch, we will quickly scale the number of electric vehicles in the cities based on the development of demand.

Germany has a long-standing tradition of carsharing and as such also a more mature market for carsharing. With a launch in Düsseldorf and Cologne, GreenMobility sees a cluster potential in the region with opportunities for further growth in both fleet size and additional cities.

Facts about the cities

Düsseldorf is the 7 th largest German city with approximately 650,000 inhabitants, and capital of the most densely populated state in the country, North Rhein Westphalia. Dusseldorf hosts the region’s international airport.

largest German city with approximately 650,000 inhabitants, and capital of the most densely populated state in the country, North Rhein Westphalia. Dusseldorf hosts the region’s international airport. Cologne is the 4 th biggest Germany city and is a mere 40 km from Düsseldorf. Cologne has 1,1mill inhabitants.

biggest Germany city and is a mere 40 km from Düsseldorf. Cologne has 1,1mill inhabitants. The two cities will have a joint operational setup to benefit from the proximity and offer roaming between the two cities, to enable even smoother customer experiences.





Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 985 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 145,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

