Glycotope Presents New Data on Carbohydrate-Dependent Antibodies and Fusion-Proteins at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting

Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2021 – Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announced it is presenting new data at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting.

Henner Kollenberg, Managing Director of Glycotope GmbH commented: “The data presented at SITC underlines our long-standing expertise in the generation, evaluation and pre-clinical development of highly novel antibodies targeting cancer indications. GT-00A x IL15, a TA-MUC1-targeting IL-15 fusion antibody is one of the first tumor-targeted immuno-cytokines. The preclinical data showed that our IL-15 immuno-cytokine has the potential to significantly outperform non-targeted IL-15 immuno-cytokines offering a highly needed alternative in the treatment of several solid-tumor indications. The data for GT-001, a Lewis Y targeting antibody, demonstrated superior specificity compared to previously developed anti-Lewis Y antibodies with the potential of improved efficacy and reduced side effects.”

Poster details are as follows:

Abstract Number: 712

Title: Preclinical characterization of GT-00A x IL15: A novel IL-15-based immunocytokine with unique tumor targeting properties

Category: Poster Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulator



Download:

https://www.glycotope.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Glycotope_GT-00AxIL15_Poster_SITC2021_final.pdf

Abstract Number: 781

Title: GT-001 - anti-Lewis Y antibody with superior fine-specificity and reduced off-target binding

Category: Poster Session: Immuno-conjugates and chimeric molecules



Download:

https://www.glycotope.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Glycotope_GT-001_Poster_SITC2021_final.pdf

About GT-00A x IL15

GT-00A x IL15 is a TA-MUC1 targeting IL-15 immuno-cytokine fusion antibody. Cytokines have long been used for cancer therapy to activate the immune system, but side effects and short half-life limit their therapeutic application. The concept of specific targeting to the tumor and tumor microenvironment to exploit the full potential of IL-15 biology is unique within the competitive field of IL-15 (super)agonists. The immuno-cytokine attracts and activates immune cells (e.g. T and NK cells) directly at the tumor site thereby turning an “immune desert” into a “hot” tumor and inducing tumor cell lysis. A comprehensive non-clinical data package is available.

About GT-001

GT-001 is a humanized IgG1 mAb with unrivaled fine-specificity, specifically targeting the tumor-associated Lewis Y (LeY, CD174) carbohydrate antigen without cross-reactivity to related carbohydrates expressed on blood cells. GT-001 shows binding to a high percentage of breast cancers, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer patient samples. The effective binding and internalization allows for ADC or CAR development.

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 130 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.

Based on their superior tumor-specificity, our antibodies are suitable for development in an array of different modes of action including naked antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or fusion-proteins.