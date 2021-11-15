Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie’s Kitchen CEO to Speak at the 2nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (“GOAT” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that Dr. Miles Woodruff, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sophie’s Kitchen Inc. (“Sophie’s Kitchen” or the “Portfolio Company”), which is a portfolio company of GOAT, has been invited to speak at the 2nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference (the “Aquatic Life Conference” or “Virtual Event”) organized to be held virtually from November 15-18, 2021 by the Aquatic Life Institute. Dr. Woodruff is scheduled to participate on a panel entitled “The Future of Fish”, which is planned to take place at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on November 18, 2021.



The Aquatic Life Institute is an international non-governmental organization working to improve the lives of all aquatic animals, with a focus on improving the health of our oceans. The Virtual Event will be led by keynote speaker Dr. Sylvia Earle, Founder and Chair of Mission Blue: The Sylvia Earle Alliance and a National Geographic Explorer in Residence. This year’s Aquatic Life Conference will focus on the sequential, daily themes of fish welfare pillars; campaigning and policy; neglected research areas and species; as well as sustainability, conservation and food systems intersectionality.

Over the course of the Virtual Event, Dr. Woodruff will address attendees along with experts from various marine and ocean conservation groups, organizations and companies including but not limited to:

Dr. Lynne Sneddon, Senior Lecturer, Department of Biological & Environmental Sciences, the University of Gothenburg;

Rob Fletcher, Senior Editor, The Fish Site;

Kathy Hessler, Clinical Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School;

Shannon Davis, Aquaculture Welfare Specialist, Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.);

Mandla Gqamlana, Programmes Director, Coalition of African Animal Welfare Organisations; and

Chris Kerr, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Unovis.

For more information on the Aquatic Life Conference, please visit https://sites.google.com/ali.fish/aquaticlifeconference/.

Sophie’s Kitchen offers a variety of gourmet vegan seafood products such as plant-based crab meat, shrimp, scallops, “toona”, and smoked salmon. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, GOAT’s Portfolio Company is committed to taking a responsible, transparent, and environmentally friendly approach to the ingredients used in its products. Notably, Sophie’s Kitchen recently had its Breaded Vegan Shrimp named as the “Best Plant-Based Fish” by Goop, a leading lifestyle publication, the article of which can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://goop.com/food/tutorials/best-plant-based-meat-brands/. GOAT currently holds up to a 46% interest in Sophie’s Kitchen, which is a core holding of the Company due to its mission of identifying, investing in and incubating early-stage companies in the ocean economy.

Management Commentary

"We are delighted to shine the spotlight on Dr. Miles Woodruff’s participation as a panelist at the Aquatic Life Conference. I expect attendees to experience nothing less than a terrific discussion about “The Future of Fish”, about which he is undoubtedly an expert,” said Tony Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of GOAT. “Our Company continues to support Sophie’s Kitchen as a leading innovator in the plant-based food sector that is also working hard to ensure that sustainability practices are met throughout its production process. Our investment in Sophie’s Kitchen enables GOAT to be at the forefront of the ocean economy, while is something of great meaning to us and enables GOAT to provide a unique value proposition to shareholders and stakeholders alike,” said Mr. Harris.

ABOUT SOPHIE’S KITCHEN

Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie’s Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of oceanic ecosystems and the aquatic wildlife that lives in them by providing healthy plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for any lifestyle. The business is profoundly committed to making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are. For more information, please visit http://sophieskitchen.com/ and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchen on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of:

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

"Tony Harris"

Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman

Tel: (778) 222-8221

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@billygoatbrands.com

Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company’s prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.