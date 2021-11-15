Proactive news headlines including Chase Mining Corporation, Orthocell Ltd, Eclipse Metals and SenSen Networks

Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) is encouraged by the definition of a strong anomaly by investee Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Limited at Camel Bore prospect within the Selwyn Project in northwest Queensland. Click here
- Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) is a step closer to market with its Autologous Tenocyte Injection (Ortho-ATI) shoulder tendon study. Click here
- Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has confirmed high-grade polymetallic rare earth mineralisation at its Ivittuut Project in Greenland with new samples from historic drilling returning results of 536.30 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth elements (REE), 3.54% tin and 3,680 ppm tungsten. Click here
- SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has welcomed Brisbane City Council (BCC) as the first customer to sign up for its new Environment Mapping Technology (EMT) which allows users to accurately determine GPS positions of vehicles in built-up areas such as cities. Click here
- Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has completed test-work milestones triggering the tranche two payment under a project agreement with Business Investment Platform project partners EIT InnoEnergy and Dorfner Anzaplan. Click here
- Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) (Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU)) now owns the Jumbuck Gold Project in South Australia, having paid Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX, OTC:TYXXF) $3 million to increase its exposure to the precious metal. Click here
- Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) and representatives of the Traditional Owners of the Andover country have worked together to complete archaeological and ethnographical surveys for ground-disturbing, site clearing and drilling activities at the Andover Nickel-Copper Project (60% Azure / 40% Creasy Group) in WA. Click here
- Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has made strong progress with its 'Fill the Mill' strategy and bankable feasibility study that are driving the Black Swan Project in Western Australia towards a potential restart. Click here
- Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) continues to unlock the potential of its Crown Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project with a rock chip and soil sampling program. Click here
- Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) joint venture (JV) partner Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) is honing in on a series of potential targets at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project near Perth in Western Australia. Click here
- MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) has increased its investment holding in unlisted Canadian cannabis company Weed Me Inc with the completion of a follow-on investment of C$1 million in the form of an unsecured convertible note. Click here
- Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX, OTC:TYXXF) has successfully completed the sale of the Jumbuck Gold Project in South Australia to Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU). Click here
- Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) is raising a potentially lucky A$7 million via a A$0.13 share placement and is now fully funded to continue its aggressive drilling programs in Sweden’s highly-regarded mining region of Bergslagen. Click here
- Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has added A$19 million to its balance sheet, thanks to strong support from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Click here
- Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU)’s first assay results from the 2022 drilling season have revealed further high-grade gold at Disse within the company’s 100%-owned flagship Dandoko Gold Project in west Mali. Click here
- PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has extended its King of The West gold anomaly 2 kilometres south thanks to a series of auger geochemistry findings. Click here
- Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has received strong interest from a range of Australian and International debt providers to participate in planned debt syndication for the development of its TECH Project at the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct in North Queensland. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has completed the integration of Creso ImpACTIVE Ltd’s assets into its product portfolio in a move that should help CPH increase its North American footprint and broaden its range of leading CBD products. Click here
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has appointed John Friend MD, the former chief medical officer (CMO) at Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Inc as its new CMO. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has produced positive clinical data from its Phase 1 CLTX CAR T cell trial, revealing a 75% disease control rate at the lowest dosage level. Click here
- Nanollose Ltd (ASX:NC6) has conducted its first pilot-scale processing of raw microbial cellulose into material suitable for use as a high tenacity lyocell, known as nullarbor™. Click here
- Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) has unveiled an updated zinc, lead and silver mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its flagship Gorno Project in northern Italy. Click here
- FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR)’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FAR Gambia Ltd has commenced drilling the Bambo-1 exploration well in Block A2, offshore The Gambia. Click here
- SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) has further progressed the development of its hydrogen compatible pipe technology. Click here
- Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN)’s initial aircore drilling at the Pegasus Prospect, adjacent to the cornerstone 374,000-ounce Bruno-Lewis deposit at Cardinia Gold Project in WA, has revealed a new shallow, high-grade gold discovery. Click here
- Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has revealed the highly prospective, multi-element nature of its Trident Project near Broken Hill in New South Wales through an extensive surface rock chip sampling program. Click here
- Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)’s maiden step-out drill program on the prospective Lamboo ultramafic basal contact at its 100%-owned Halls Creek Project in WA, has returned platinum group element (PGE) results described as "outstanding". Click here
- Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has appointed Simon Lawson as its new managing director and chief executive officer, following the departure of Richard Hay. Click here
- Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has added exploration upside to its Arunta Joint Venture Project in the Northern Territory with the discovery of high-grade gold sampled from within a quartz vein rich in iron content, and various historic lithium-prospective pegmatites identified through desktop studies. Click here
- Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has the reverse circulation drill spinning in a 6,000-metre drilling program at the Vranso Project, Burkina Faso, to systematically test for extensive shallow high-grade gold mineralisation at four prospects. Click here
