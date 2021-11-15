XRApplied Signs MOU with L.A.’s Haibu Media Corp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) (CSE: XRA) The Company is pleased to announce the signing of MOU to enter into a partnership with Hollywood’s Haibu World children’s entertainment group to support them in all their AR/VR experiences. XRA will co launch a series of AR/VR experiences around the Haibu brand which is expected to launch early 2022. These will include a mobile App offering a daily affirmation, Children’s education AR games and interactive AR experiences with the Haibu books and website. The MOU outlines a revenue share model for online sales and a development partnership for AR/VR experiences. The Company’s hope to complete a definitive agreement before the end of the year.

Tara Price, Chief Content Officer of The Haibu World, said: "We are excited to be partnering with XRA to deliver high quality AR functional games and experiences to our expanding customer base. We feel this partnership is vital in our effort to use technology to continue to educate the world on the conservation of wild animals."

About Haibu World

Haibu’s World, is a technology driven children’s franchise studio, with assets consisting of a series of award-winning books, feature films, animated TV series, multiple children’s adventure zones, merchandise, toys, a live musical, and multiple video games invoking thought and positive change in the world of animal and environmental conservation. The empowerment story of Haibu, is about a little girl with the unique gift to speak to animals. She uses her gift to battle the evil forces that threaten the well being of all wild animals. Haibu is the voice for the voiceless

About XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to large and small businesses including the Metaverse. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform

