Today is the first trading day of Baltic Horizon Fund Meraki SPV bonds

Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 12 May 2021 the results of private placement of BH Meraki UAB secured bonds and the intention to apply for admission to trading of the bonds on Nasdaq First North (announcement available at: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b72b39ba0bec047ebf2cca312cce36541&lang=en ).

The first trading day of the bonds on Nasdaq Vilnius First North is today, 15 November 2021.

For additional information please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.