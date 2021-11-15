COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 57/2021 – 15 NOVEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|186,856
|797.34
|148,988,519.89
|8 November 2021
|3,500
|814.20
|2,849,694.05
|9 November 2021
|2,752
|817.66
|2,250,189.04
|10 November 2021
|3,418
|813.32
|2,779,916.14
|11 November 2021
|3,237
|809.28
|2,619,638.07
|12 November 2021
|3,455
|820.84
|2,836,005.31
|Accumulated under the program
|203,218
|798.77
|162,323,962.49
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 760,517 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
